I-70 Crash Injures Bates City Man

BENTON, Co. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was flown to the hospital on Saturday after being seriously hurt in a Benton County crash. According to the Missouri State Highway crash report, 33-year-old Ricky Young was hurt after the truck he was driving went off the right side of the road along Highway BB at Allen Rd. The post Columbia man flown to hospital after being seriously hurt in Benton County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.

BENTON COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO