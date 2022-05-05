ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Ochsner prepares to celebrate their staff during National Nurses Week

By Zach Labbe
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Ochsner is preparing to honor their nursing staff with a full week of activities starting with National Nurses Day on Friday, May 6.

Nurses Week takes place through May 12, the birthday of Florence Nightingale, who is considered the founder of modern nursing.

Healthcare workers were highly regarded during the height of the pandemic, so Ochsner wants to make sure they continue to feel appreciated for all of their hard work.

After Nurses Week is National Hospital Week, when all hospitals and healthcare workers are honored for supporting their communities.

BrProud’s Zach Labbe spoke to hospital staff about their experiences working in the medical field and what it means to them to have an entire week dedicated to celebrating their work.

