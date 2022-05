KALAMAZOO, Mich. — She's a dog destined for greatness... Meet Star, the three-year-old female Pitbull mix who loves being the center of attention. SPCA of Southwest Michigan Executive Director Katie Timber says Star has good manners, and would be a great addition to any family. Timber says Star gets along well with kids, and comes micro-chipped, spayed, and vaccinated.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO