Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat. In a May 17, 1945, it was reported in an article headlined “Watauga County War Loan Effort Off to Good Start,” it was reported that the “Seventh War Loan campaign got off to a rather good start in Watauga County this week … Members of the war savings staff gathered at a dinner at the Gateway Cafe last Friday and finished perfecting the organization, laying plans for a vigorous campaign to sell the $175,000 in government securities, and everyone will be given an opportunity to invest.”

