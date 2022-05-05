ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body of Missing Port St. Lucie Man Recovered From St. Lucie Canal

By WQCS
wqcs.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Lucie County - Wednesday April 4, 2022: St. Lucie County Sheriff's Deputies recovered the body of 32-year-old Daniel Nelson Pastor on Wednesday. Pastor had been reported missing on Sunday by the Port St. Lucie...

