Hélas Readies Web-Exclusive Drop

By Sanj Patel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter dropping its retro-inspired Spring collection last month, French skate imprint Hélas returns to debut its all-new web-exclusive drop format, divided into two parts. Designed as an opportunity to offer exclusive drops...

Aries Partners with FILA for Sailing-Inspired Capsule

Fresh off the back of its recent New Balance collaboration, London-based label Aries has continued its flurry of collaborations by linking up with sportswear brand FILA. For the collaboration, FILA and Aries have combined their distinctive DNAs to produce a capsule collection that explores FILA’s historic archive, as well as Aries’ design ethos.
Norse Project Returns with New ‘Tab Series’ Capsule

Fresh from sharing its OFF-GRID Spring/Summer 2022 campaign, Copenhagen-based Norse Projects has returned with a new range from its Tab Series capsule. Focusing on a relaxed range of heavyweight jerseys, shirting and accessory styles, the capsule has been designed to provide optimal comfort for daily pursuits. Highlights include the new Kristian hoodie—which is served in an oversized fit and readied in four colourways—a waffle knit tee, and a selection of classic work shirts constructed in light organic cotton chambray.
Crep Protect Debut New Travel Sized ‘Ultimate Starter Pack’

The world’s leading premium sneaker care brand Crep Protect has announced the launch of the new Ultimate Starter Pack, delivering mighty sneaker cleaning and protection power in new mini-sized products. A complete first for the brand, the innovative range will allow sneaker fans to take care of their beloved...
Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
The Story Behind ASAP Rocky’s Rihanna Statue Ring in the “D.M.B.” Music Video

The music video for ASAP Rocky’s long awaited single “D.M.B.” features plenty of romantic moments with Rihanna. And while many have gushed over footage of everyone’s favorite couple making wedding vows to each other with a pair of grills by Dolly Cohen, keen jewelry fans might have peeped a beautiful ring that Rocky was wearing which boasts a full statue of a special woman in his life. While it’s not as big as the ostentatious gold eagle statue wrist gauntlets that Ghostface Killah used to wear, it certainly fits the vibe of a rapper we all know as “Pretty Flacko.” The ring Rocky wore in the video was made out of 130 grams of 18 karat gold and boasts a little over five carats of round brilliant white diamonds.
Watch Monaleo Link With Flo Milli in Video for “We Not Humping (Remix)”

Monaleo’s “We Not Humping (Remix)” featuring Flo Milli has gotten the music video treatment. Directed by Chris Villa, the candy-colored visual sees the two rappers going back-to-back as they outline the rules that their romantic interests have to abide by. The original version of Monaleo’s song came out in December.
Bestseller ‘Beasts and Beauty: Dangerous Tales’ Heads to Sony’s 3000 Pictures for Series Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Sony’s literary-driven speciality film unit 3000 Pictures has closed a deal for the rights to bestselling author Soman Chainani’s “Beasts and Beauty: Dangerous Tales,” with an eye to turn it into a limited series. An overnight New York Times bestseller when it published with HarperCollins Children’s Books in September 2021, “Beasts and Beauty” has since sold in 13 territories around the world. The work is a collection of 12 fairy tales reimagined to reflect a new era, and spins the stories you know and love into thrilling adventures of mystery, magic and rebellious hearts. Chainani...
Best New Music This Week: ASAP Rocky, Jack Harlow, Bad Bunny, and More

The first week of May is off to a great start. ASAP Rocky is back with “D.M.B.” which was accompanied by a music video featuring Rihanna. Jack Harlow dropped off his sophomore album Come Home the Kids Miss You, featuring the Drake-assisted standout “Churchill Downs.” Bad Bunny dropped a new album Un Verano Sin Ti, and Doja Cat came through with a new song called “Vegas” from the upcoming film, ELVIS. This week’s list also includes new music from IDK, SiR, and more.
Jack Harlow Announces Come Home the Kids Miss You Tour With City Girls—Here’s the Schedule

Following the release of his new album Come Home the Kids Miss You, Jack Harlow has announced a nationwide tour with support from City Girls. The Louisville rapper announced the tour on Monday. Set to kick off in September, the trek will see him joined by City Girls on all but one date. Pre-sale for tickets will start on Tuesday, 10 a.m. local time, followed by general on-sale on Friday.
