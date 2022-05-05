Transportation to suburban jobs remains challenge for some city residents
You know the routine: You get into your car and drive to work somewhere outside of Buffalo where you work hard and get paid well and think about looming retirement, when the boss will have to find a replacement. That replacement may not be easy to find. Anyone involved...
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — City residents in a Niagara Falls neighborhood say they have been forgotten and have not seen any significant economic progress in recent years. The Niagara Falls Housing Authority and city leaders are trying to change that. “A number of those buildings were purchased by a single property owner and had […]
There are two intersections in the Hamburg area that are about to get very busy! A new ice cream shop and a new chain restaurant are coming to the Southtowns and will bring plenty of extra traffic to an already busy location. Busiest Intersections In Hamburg. Coming soon to South...
It looks like local, county, state, and federal officials all agree that it's time to try and correct a very bad decision that was made in Buffalo more than 60 years ago. Many people who live in Western New York feel that the creation of the Kensington Expressway that destroyed the Humboldt Parkway in Buffalo was one of the dumbest things that have happened in Buffalo. The original Humboldt Parkway, which was described by its designer Frederick Law Olmsted as the widest and grandest street in Buffalo, was turned into a 6 lane below-grade highway which also destroyed multiple neighborhoods that were populated with untold families and businesses. Construction, which started in 1958, took 13 years to finish and completely changes the landscape of Buffalo.
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Eight million dollars that came from NYS that just vanished into thin air -- almost literally -- and you paid for it. A judge has rejected a lawsuit from the NYS Thruway Authority seeking reimbursement after four wind turbines installed along the Thruway in the Buffalo area failed to work.
One of the cool things about Western New York is the different food scenes. Buffalo as a whole is known for its local food, but it’s a different kind of vibe, depending on which part of the Buffalo region you visit. Hamburg has its own food scene. East Aurora...
As New York State gets closer to allowing sales of recreational marijuana, local municipalities had to let the state know by the end of 2021 whether they were going to participate. The state will issue licenses for one or both - marijuana dispensaries or on-site consumption lounges. The local governments that decided to opt-out can change their minds and opt in at any time. However, the towns that opted-in, will not be able to change their minds now.
There are many abandoned buildings in New York State and few are as intriguing as psychiatric hospitals. The facility we are about to explore just might be the most heartbreaking and tragic of them all. This is the story of Willard State Hospital, also known as the "home for the chronically insane".
When you picture haunted places, what do you think of? Probably a house, right? Maybe an abandoned asylum (think of the game, “Outlast”). It could also be some kind of museum or abandoned factory. You might not think of a given road as being haunted but there are...
While it may be something that should be common knowledge, year after year people make one mistake when mowing their lawn that could be costly. When you're mowing the edge of your property, the edge against the road, what do you do? If you make sure you have the chute pointed toward your yard, then you're doing it right. Each mowing season, inevitably you'll go down a road and see grass clipping sprayed like a mist into the street though.
This man has been a Western New York staple for years, bringing smiles to everyone’s face who ever crossed his path. Now, four months after his death, the local Buffalo legend will be publicly honored just north of downtown Buffalo. Chuck Incorvaia, better known as “The Bubble Man,” would...
The latest spike in COVID-19 cases in the area has forced a school to close in Buffalo. Officials and staff at The Elmwood Franklin School have canceled classes for Friday 5/6. According to reports, Doctor Ryan Kimmet says over two dozen teachers and staff members are either isolating due to...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Motorcycle season is only beginning, but Western New York has already seen at least three fatal accidents involving motorcycles recently, including one last week in Niagara Falls that killed a 20-year-old motorcyclist. Among the issues motorcycle riders typically face is being noticed. "We're just hoping that...
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana’s economy is once again performing better than originally predicted and now there are hundreds of millions of dollars extra in the budget that need to be spent. Economists told the Revenue Estimating Conference Monday they’re projecting an additional $350 million to go into the state general fund for FY2022. […]
If you are an expecting mother in Buffalo, you're invited to the Melinated Moms Western New York Community Baby Shower. This event is free to attend and will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 1 pm to 5 pm at 505 Ellicott Street, Buffalo, NY 14203 (inside HANSA Shared Office Space & Coworking).
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kelly Sullivan, the granddaughter of one of the five Sullivan brothers for whom the USS The Sullivans ship is named, says there should be an investigation into the handling and maintenance of the ship. That's according to a report from The Buffalo News. Sullivan told the...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kristen Elmore-Garcia will tell you that women deserve to be celebrated. "I think of all the women who have accomplished, maybe not received their recognition where recognition is due. And this is a time when we actually honor those women who work so hard to do whatever it is they do," Elmore-Garcia said.
ELMA, N.Y. — Niagara County Produce has expanded to the Southtowns. A greenhouse opened Friday in Elma, where flowers, potting mixes, and much more will be sold. The produce and deli side of the store is still under construction, but is expected to fully open this summer. This is...
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — There is a call for the Buffalo Public School District to use federal money to expand after-school programs for children who were affected by the pandemic. “Our students in the City of Buffalo are in dire need of social-emotional support. They need academic enrichment,” explained...
