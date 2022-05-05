Alan’s AC Service Gains National Recognition

Anyone who has tried to rent an apartment or purchase a home will tell you: housing prices in Florida, and the Tampa Bay area in particular, have escalated dramatically. The average monthly rent in Tampa climbed 33 percent over the past year, with the median cost of a one-bedroom apartment now over $1,500. According to a recent report from Florida Realtors, the median sale price of a single-family home in Florida was up 21 percent compared to this time last year. Potential homebuyers face numerous obstacles: pending inventory down 17 percent compared to last year, all cash offers from investors, and increasing interest and home insurance rates (30-year home loans are hovering close to 5 percent, compared to 3 percent a year ago). Furthermore, home insurance costs are skyrocketing, with the average insurance cost in Florida $1,300 more than the national average on a $300,000 home.

