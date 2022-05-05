Gillespie clobbers Staunton in SCC showdown

Staunton catcher Koral Keehner (left) awaits the throw from first base while Gillespie's Emma Gipson slides home safely for a run in the sixth inning Wednesday at Staunton. (Greg Shashack / The Telegraph)

STAUNTON – Pana and Hillsboro still have a say next week in the South Central Conference softball race.

Gillespie’s statement was delivered, loud and clear, on Wednesday.

Nos. 3-4 hitters Chloe Segarra and Emma Gipson combined to drive in seven runs to power the Gillespie Miners to a 12-0 six-inning victory over the Staunton Bulldogs in a clash of SCC front-runners at Staunton High School.

“Staunton’s always a big competition for us and it’s always fun to beat them, they’re kind of our rival school,” Gipson said. “It’s fun and it’s a good win for us – especially, to beat them by 12.”

The Miners, who have won 16 of their last 17 games, improve to 22-3 and 6-0 in the SCC. Staunton is 13-3 and 6-1 in the conference.

The victory was the 15th in a row in SCC play for the defending league champion Miners, who are seeking a fifth conference championship in a six-year stretch that has yielded a 41-5 league record.

Staunton is seeking its first SCC crown since 2015, but joins Carlinville with one conference defeat and needs a Gillespie loss to either Pana on Monday or Hillsboro on Wednesday to earn a share of the title. Staunton closes SCC play at Carlinville on Monday.

The Miners put the Dogs in need of help after taking command with three runs in the first inning and four runs in the second to lead 7-0. Eve Kaduk and Wrigley Releford had RBI singles in the first before Chloe Segarra’s RBI single and Gipson’s three-run homer in the second.

That was more run support than Gipson would need. The sophomore shut out the Bulldogs on five hits with one walk and six strikeouts from 87 pitches in seven innings. After the Miners were challenged in a 1-0 win over Carlinville in their last SCC game, Gipson was not surprised by a quick seven-run lead over Staunton.

“Not really,” she said, “we’ve been coming hot out of the gates. I was happy we got some runs early and gave me some relief pitching.”

Segarra added a two-run homer in the fourth inning to make the Miners’ lead 9-0 and Staunton’s defense collapsed in the sixth, with three successive errors to open the inning leading to three runs triggering the 10-run rule.

“Coming in, we just wanted to play a good, clean game,” Gillespie coach Michelle Smith said. “Play the game we needed to, that we know we’re capable of, and I think they more than did that today. A couple little silly things, but they came out hitting, adjusted to the second pitcher and scored some more runs. We got up and stayed there and that’s exactly what I was hoping for today.”

Segarra had three hits and four RBI, with Gipson getting two hits and three RBI to grow her team-leading numbers to 49 RBI and eight home runs. Kaduk added two hits and Releford drove in two runs in Gillespie’s 10-hit offense. Staunton’s five hits came from five different Dogs. The Bulldogs came in averaging 9.7 runs per game.

“I figured (Staunton) would score a few more runs,” Smith said. “They’ve got some good hitters. ... I just know what we’re capable of. I was just hoping it showed up today and it did.”

Taylor Nolan started and took the loss for Staunton, giving seven runs (six earned) in 1 1/3 innings. Savannah Billings worked the final 4 2/3 innings, allowing five runs (one earned) on five hits. The Bulldogs committed five errors.

Gillespie now controls its own fate in the SCC race, but must avert an upset in remaining dates vs. Pana and Hillsboro to repeat an unbeaten run through the league.

“We still need to focus on making sure,” Smith said. “You don’t want to ever take anyone for granted. We’ve had years like that where we did and then lose one and have to share conference. We definitely want to stay focused.”