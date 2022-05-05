ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Acer’s new Chromebook Spin 514 has faster AMD Ryzen processors and NVMe SSDs

By Cameron Faulkner
The Verge
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcer is launching a new version of its Chromebook Spin 514 for 2022 with support for the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 C-series processors. The 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop will launch in Q3 2022 with a $579.99 starting price, which is significantly higher than the 2021 model. But the price hike might be...

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apple Insider

Top deals May 5: $385 off Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, $20 off Apple 10.2-inch iPad, $350 off Acer Nitro 5 Ryzen RTX 3080 Gaming Laptop

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Every morning, we lasso all the juicy deals we can find on tech goodies likeApple products, smartphones, smart TVs, and lots of other items, all to help you stretch those dollars in your pocket. If an item is out of stock, you may still be able to order it for delivery at a later date. Many of the Amazon discounts are likely to expire soon, though, so act fast.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Samsung's new dashcam memory card records non-stop for up to 16 years

Longevity reigns supreme when you're shopping for a dashcam memory card, and Samsung thinks it might have some of the longest-lasting cards yet. The brand has introduced next-generation Pro Endurance microSD cards with up to 16 years of continuous recording for the 256GB version — there's a good chance you'll get a new car before the flash memory dies. Lower-capacity cards won't last as long (the 128GB model lasts 'just' eight years), but this should still help you avoid frequent replacements.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Lenovo new Yoga AIO 7 4K 27″ desktop PC has an easily adjustable ergonomic screen hinge

Enjoy a hybrid lifestyle in the office or at home with the Lenovo new Yoga AIO 7 4K 27″ desktop PC. Designed with an ergonomic hinge, it offers endless adaptability and collaboration across multiple devices. Moreover, the Lenovo new Yoga AIO 7 has a narrow-bezel display and 95% DCI-P3 coverage. All the while, it effortlessly rotates 90° as well as lifts up and tilts to showcase various viewing angles. Simply push the flexible hinge design with your finger to maneuver the screen. Furthermore, this 4K 27″ desktop PC utilizes the AMD Ryzen 6000 Series processor and optional AMD Radeon RX 6600M graphics. So it has all the power you need for demanding work tasks. Or use it for leisure thanks to the dual JBL 5W speakers that minimize distortion. Finally, wirelessly share content from your smartphone to this PC with ease to watch videos, scroll through photos, and more.
YOGA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acer#Ryzen#Chromebooks#Amd Radeon#Ntsc#Usb C#Hdmi
CNET

Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra Can Be Yours for Just $200 With an Eligible Trade-In

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. When it comes to tech, it can be worth waiting a little after a product comes out before upgrading to it, especially if you like to save money. That's why we wanted to spotlight this offer from Samsung. Right now, you can get the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for as low as $199 (after a $1,000 credit) when you trade in your old device. That is $150 more than the max trade-in value at the phone's launch. The Galaxy S22 Ultra came out in February sporting the handy stylus of the Galaxy Note and starting at $1,199.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
AMD
PC Gamer

Nvidia fined $5.5M for failing to mention crypto miners were some of its biggest customers for gaming GPUs

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has fined Nvidia $5.5 million for failing to disclose how much cryptocurrency mining impacted its gaming GPU business. The SEC holds that Nvidia failed to disclose that cryptocurrency mining was a "significant element" of its revenue growth during 2017, and hid the fact that this growth did not come directly from its gaming GPU business as the company claimed.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Anker’s noise-canceling Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds are just $130 today

Now that Mother’s Day is over and you’ve once again proven you’re the best kid a mom could ask for, why not reward yourself with some gadget and gaming deals?. The Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro are the latest flagship true wireless earbuds from Anker, and they’re back down to their lowest price of $129.99 at Amazon and Best Buy. One of the best things about this $30 discount is that it extends to all four colors: black, purple, gray, and white. The earbuds provide a lot of value, some quality sound, and even support nice extras like support for multipoint connections and Sony’s higher quality codec, LDAC. The active noise cancellation may not be the best around, but at $129.99, they’re closer in price to the base-model AirPods than pricier earbuds, offer a more unique look, and a come with a case that supports wireless charging. Read our review.
ELECTRONICS
Ars Technica

Wi-Fi 7 home mesh routers aim to hit 33Gbps

It's looking increasingly likely that Wi-Fi 7 will be an option next year. This week, Qualcomm joined the list of chipmakers detailing Wi-Fi 7 products they expect to be available to homes and businesses soon. The Wi-Fi Alliance, which makes Wi-Fi standards and includes Qualcomm as a member, has said...
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Snag One of Apple's Sleek iMac Desktops for Less at Woot's Refurb Sale

With tons of people switching over to remote work permanently, desktop computers may be making a comeback. True, they can't compete with the convenience of a laptop, but they offer plenty of their own benefits, including massive screens and impressive hardware that's not constrained by size and weight. The iMac is one of our favorite desktops on the market in 2022, and while deals on the latest 2021 model are slim, right now, Woot has a great opportunity to save hundreds on an older model.
ELECTRONICS
GamesRadar+

Acer Predator GD711 gaming projector review: "Makes games look superb and super smooth"

Acer has been releasing projectors for years but usually geared more to an all-around casual viewing experience and hasn’t released something that's 'best projectors for gaming-territory' for several years. The GD711 launches to meet the needs of the new generation of ultra-high-definition consoles and PCs. It carries over the Predator branding which means there is already a high pedigree and reputation to live up to.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

AirPods Pro drop to all-time low price of JUST £160 — Daily deals

We love seeing AirPods Pro for cheap, but not even we expected them to be this cheap. Grab yourself a pair for just £160 right now!. Thanks to the classic trick of using an EU country's Amazon store (Germany, to be specific), you can snag a pair of Apple's awesome premium earbuds for this all-time low price.
ELECTRONICS
inputmag.com

HP's possibly perfect Chromebook is going to cost me an arm and a leg

HP’s Elite Dragonfly Chromebook was one of the most impressive laptops shown off at CES 2022, and now the company has shared when customers can get their hands on it. The Elite Dragonfly Chromebook will be available this summer for the admittedly eye-popping price of $1,149. Dragonfly — That...
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

Motorola Edge 30 lands in India May 12th

The Motorola Edge 30 smartphone was made official last month and now Motorola has revealed that it will land in India on the 30th of May. The news was announced by Motorola on Twitter and the device will be available to buy from Flipkart and other retailers. As a reminder,...
CELL PHONES
Polygon

Xbox’s streaming-only console is reportedly coming soon

Microsoft plans to release a streaming device that will let people play Xbox games without a console “in the next 12 months,” VentureBeat reports. The device — which VentureBeat compared to an Amazon Fire TV or Roku — will allow customers to access the Xbox Game Pass library via Xbox Cloud Gaming, along with streaming movie and TV platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Elden Ring on PlayStation is $10 off at Amazon

Elden Ring has been the talk of the town since its release in late February. It has taken over the landscape of gaming discourse, and for good reason. If you primarily play games on Sony’s PlayStation consoles, now is the perfect time to jump into FromSoftware’s open-world take on its acclaimed dark fantasy “Souls-like” formula. Amazon has both the PS4 and PS5 physical versions of Elden Ring for $49.94 — a discount of about $10.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Intel Arc Alchemist GPUs rumored for earlier-than-expected launch

New rumors from Taiwan say Intel is gearing up for an earlier-than-expected launch of its Arc Alchemist GPUs. The new GPUs are part of the company’s desktop lineup and are expected to bring some pretty serious performance when they launch this year. Many suspected that Intel planned to release its real heavy hitters in the third quarter sometime. However, these new rumors point toward some of its desktop GPUs getting a release as early as the end of May.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy