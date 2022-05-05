ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

This New Microchip Reportedly Slashes Manufacturing Costs By Up To 50% – Could It Be A Part Of The Solution To The Microchip Shortage?

By Jad Malaeb
Benzinga
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. Canada's POET Technologies Inc. POET says it has come up with a disruptive solution to address production bottlenecks and high assembly costs faced by the global chip-manufacturing industry: the Optical...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

2 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US crude oil futures traded higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Stocks With $10 Billion Market Cap Down 10%

Benzinga’s “10 Stocks With $10 Billion Market Cap Down 10%” aims to deliver investors the news surrounding hot stocks with significant price action for the week ending May 6, 2022. The information provided for these hot stocks is compiled using the Movers and News tools in Benzinga...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Benzinga

Wells Fargo And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Gold futures traded slightly higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Company#Manufacturing Industry#Manufacturing Cost#Microchip#Poet Technologies Inc#Wifi
Benzinga

10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
STOCKS
Benzinga

AT&T, Comcast, Verizon, Others Join Government's Low-Income Broadband Plan

Twenty internet providers agreed to help offer high-speed internet to millions of unconnected households through the bipartisan infrastructure law, the Wall Street Journal reports. The companies included AT&T Inc T, Comcast Corporation CMCSA, Verizon Communications Inc VZ, Cox Communications Inc, Charter Communications, Inc CHTR, Frontier Communications Parent, Inc FYBR and...
INTERNET
Benzinga

What Experts Make Of Crypto Crash, Musk Fears For Life, Payments Are Apple's Next Regulatory Battleground And More: 5 Key Stories You May Have Missed From This Weekend

Cypto market sell-off and Elon Musk's twitter posts dominated the weekend's news flow. Also making the cut was a warning from billionaire Bill Gates that a recession could be in the cards. The Federal Reserve's 50-basis-point interest rate hike announced last week triggered a positive reaction initially. Yet the relief...
STOCKS
Benzinga

150M Dogecoin Transferred In A Single Transaction

Exactly 150 million Dogecoins DOGE/USD were moved from multiple addresses to an unknown wallet in a single transaction earlier this week. Dogecoin whales — cryptospeak for big holders — continue to show heightened levels of activity ever since market enthusiasm was spurred by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's acquisition of social media giant Twitter Inc. TWR which caused many to wonder whether he will somehow integrate the coin into the platform.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Benzinga

The Rise Of The Cannabis Beverage: An Analysis

Consider for a moment the three most widely used drugs on earth: caffeine, nicotine and alcohol. Collectively, they represent a nearly $2.7 trillion global market with ~$420 billion of that in the United States alone. Each has been socialized into our collective consciences and enjoys a sanctioned time for daily use - known as the coffee break, the smoke break and the happy hour. Two of the three are beverages.
DRINKS
Benzinga

Dogecoin Processes 58M DOGE Transaction: Whales Finally Settled Down?

Nearly 58 million Dogecoins DOGE/USD were moved from multiple addresses to an unknown wallet in a single transaction earlier this week. Dogecoin whales — cryptospeak for big holders — are finally settling down after showing heightened levels of activity ever since market enthusiasm was spurred by Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk's acquisition of social media giant Twitter Inc. TWTR which caused many to wonder whether he will somehow integrate the coin into the platform.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why Hemisphere Media Shares Are Soaring Today

Gato Investments LP agreed to acquire Hemisphere Media Group, Inc HMTV at $7 per share. The offer price implies a premium of 86% over Hemisphere's closing share price on May 6, the last trading day before the announcement. Hemisphere will become a private company wholly owned by Gato. Hemisphere CEO...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Chemours

Within the last quarter, Chemours CC has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Chemours has an average price target of $41.2 with a high of $48.00 and a low of $30.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics RLGT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-05-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Radiant Logistics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18. Radiant Logistics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Affirm Holdings Whale Trades For May 09

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Affirm Holdings. Looking at options history for Affirm Holdings AFRM we detected 44 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy