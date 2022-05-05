Lee County school bus involved in accident

Officials with the Lee County School System announced on the system's Facebook page that one of its buses had been involved in an accident around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. File Photo

LEESBURG — Officials with the Lee County School System announced on the system’s Facebook page that one of its buses had been involved in an accident around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

The system said that Lee County Fire-Rescue personnel arrived at the scene on Lovers Lane Road quickly to evaluate the students on the bus. Four were taken to the hospital with what were described as “non-life-threatening” injuries.

School System Transportation Director Latesha Wilson came to the scene to check on the safety of the students and to make sure all were picked up by parents.