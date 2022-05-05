ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, GA

Lee County school bus involved in accident

By From staff reports
 4 days ago
Officials with the Lee County School System announced on the system's Facebook page that one of its buses had been involved in an accident around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. File Photo

LEESBURG — Officials with the Lee County School System announced on the system’s Facebook page that one of its buses had been involved in an accident around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

The system said that Lee County Fire-Rescue personnel arrived at the scene on Lovers Lane Road quickly to evaluate the students on the bus. Four were taken to the hospital with what were described as “non-life-threatening” injuries.

School System Transportation Director Latesha Wilson came to the scene to check on the safety of the students and to make sure all were picked up by parents.

Community Policy