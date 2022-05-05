ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McMorrow lands on yet another women-to-watch list after viral speech

By Allan Lengel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen people say a life can change just-like-that, they're usually talking about tragedies. But in Sen. Mallory McMorrow's case, it was one five-minute speech that came at precisely the right time. Axios, the Washington-based news outlet, names the Royal Oak Democrat one...

Axios

SCOTUS leak reshapes Michigan elections

A Supreme Court ruling potentially overturning Roe v. Wade would shake up political races across Michigan and give Democrats a fresh focus. Why it matters: Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is well-positioned to amplify the issue as she runs for re-election in November. Whitmer filed a lawsuit last month protecting state...
MICHIGAN STATE
Slate

The Michigan Democrat Who Has Had It

There’s a fierce battle going for political control of Michigan right now. Republicans have run the Legislature for decades—but this year, Democrats actually have a chance to change that. Emotions are running hot, and the state is seen as important ground for the talking points of both parties. Case in point: Democratic state Sen. Mallory McMorrow, who represents Royal Oak and the suburbs north of Detroit, has been doing interviews nonstop since April 19, the day she tweeted out a video of herself that went viral. In it, she’s standing on the floor of the Michigan Senate, delivering a speech calling out a Republican colleague who accused her of being a “groomer”—part of the increasingly alarmist language of the modern conservative movement to smear LGBTQ Americans and their supporters. The video has garnered millions of views, and the Republican state senator who accused McMorrow has kept pretty quiet ever since. President Joe Biden later called McMorrow, because this speech tapped into something for a lot of people: a brewing anger at conservative smear campaigns, and a sense that McMorrow’s words give Democrats a template for calling those smears out. On Tuesday’s episode of What Next, I spoke with McMorrow about whether a war of words can help Democrats win more elections in the midterms. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
