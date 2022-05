SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A bill to make sure Illinois shoppers know when there are supermarket discounts is now law. Before this law took effect, there were no rules about how prices and discounts are displayed during checkout. Supermarkets now must show the regular and sale price of items as they are rung up so customers can immediately learn if they are getting discounts.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO