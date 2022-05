Guilderland grad Kerry Gerety and the Vermont Catamounts upset top seeded UAlbany 12-11 in the America East championship game on Saturday afternoon. The Great Danes got out to a 5-0 lead in the 1st quarter, but the Cats chipped away. Vermont took its first lead of the game with a little more than two minutes left in the 4th quarter. It's Vermont's first title in program history. See highlights and post-game reaction here.

GUILDERLAND, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO