US has helped Ukraine target Russian generals: report

By Olafimihan Oshin, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

( The Hill ) – Senior administration officials told The New York Times on Wednesday that the U.S has provided intelligence to Ukraine’s armed forces and that it has been used to help kill Russian generals who have died during the country’s ongoing war.

While not specifying how many Russian generals have been killed thanks to U.S. assistances, sources told the Times the information was part of a classified program that aims to help Ukrainians provide real-time intel. Ukraine maintains that it has killed 12 Russian generals.

The Times reported that Ukrainian officials have combined location details from the U.S. plus their own intelligence to conduct strikes that have helped kill members of the Russian forces.

The sources would not reveal to the Times how the U.S. has gleaned its intel on the location of Russian troops, but the newspaper noted it has used secret and commercial satellite images as some of its sources.

Multiple generals from the Russian army have been killed by Ukrainian forces during the ongoing conflict between the two countries, which began on Feb. 24.

Most recently, Russian authorities confirmed the death of the commander of the 8th Army, Maj. Gen. Vladimir Petrovich Frolov, last month, saying that he died during fighting with Ukrainian troops, with St. Petersburg Gov. Alexander Beglov citing the late general as a hero.

“He sacrificed his life so that children, women and the elderly in the Donbas would no longer hear bomb explosions,” Beglov said in a statement. “To stop waiting for death and leaving home, to say goodbye as if it were the last time.”

This comes as U.S. officials said on Wednesday that they plan to ramp up training sessions with Ukrainian troops as Russian forces mount a new attack on the eastern part of the country, noting that hundreds of troops are being trained on artillery systems, drones and radars.

The Hill has reached out to the Department of Defense and the National Security Agency for comment.

