ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

This award-winning toy offers hours of mind-challenging fun

By Tony Ware
Popular Science
Popular Science
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yeA9B_0fTqQQaX00 Stack Commerce

Whenever you’re feeling particularly stressed or anxious , you likely exhibit fidgeting behaviors to calm yourself. This might mean biting your nails or nervously shaking your legs. You may also resort to playing with a stress ball, or perhaps a fidget toy like a spinner or the no-fail Rubik’s Cube.

According to science, fidgeting is normal and helps stimulate areas of the brain during tense and high-pressure situations. And since the times are making us feel more stressed than usual, you may find yourself fidgeting more and more. But instead of picking at your skin or pacing around the room, try the award-winning Shashibo Shape-Shifting Box instead. This toy can transform into over 70 geometric shapes and more with every twist, and for a limited time, you can get it on sale for over 50-percent off.

This award-winning toy was named Innovative Patented Product Toy of The Year in 2020, 2021, and was a 2022 finalist. This shape-shifting box features 36 rare earth magnets for an innovative design that transforms into over 70 shapes. Forget the Rubik’s Cube that only challenges you to solve one puzzle. Shashibo offers something new to discover with every twist, so you’ll never get bored of playing it. You can even combine two or more Shashibos to build larger shapes and create more possibilities.

Check it out:

Unlike most toys, the quality and unique design of the Shashibo is what makes it stand out. It’s durably constructed out of premium injection-mold plastic, rare earth magnets, a tear-proof matte, or high-gloss surface. Each Shashibo has four art designs as well—the outer design and three inner designs, making for a visually pleasing toy. It also fits comfortably in hand for hours, never tiring you out as you play.

Originally retailing for $42, you can grab the Shashibo for only $16.99. You take your pick from three color options: black/white , green , and blue .

Prices subject to change.

Comments / 0

Related
Popular Science

Achieve the perfect putt with this award-winning training aid

When it comes to practice, the average pro golfer allots roughly three to four hours perfecting their full swing and about the same amount of time on their short game. But GOATs like Tiger Woods start their day at 4 am to squeeze in some fitness training before heading to the green for actual practice.
GOLF
Popular Science

Enjoy a lifetime of web hosting for only $49

If you think about it, web hosting is just like your home on the internet. You either rent or buy one to house your website, whether it’s for professional or recreational purposes. Without a web host, your page is practically “homeless” and would cease to exist. You would need a reputable hosting service to store, secure, and maintain one or more of your websites.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Design#Art#Pacing#Shashibo
yankodesign.com

Apple AirPods Pro 2022 design will lose the stems, come in peppy color options

Apple’s earbuds debuted in October 2019, and since then music lovers have been longing for the next version that brings more features and design improvements. Whether at the price tag of $249, the in-ear earbuds are worth the money, given all the other better options, is totally questionable – but still, it’s an Apple…
ELECTRONICS
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Science
Daily Mail

The £22,000 cheese toastie! Cafe owners who traded grilled sandwiches for a painting by folk artist Maud Lewis in the 70s are set for a windfall as the now valuable work goes to auction

A 50-year-old painting by an acclaimed Canadian folk artist that was given in exchange for a grilled cheese sandwich could fetch over £20,000 at auction. Irene Demas and her husband Tony would trade dishes at their restaurant in Ontario for the work of talented individuals including bakers, craftspeople, florists and artisans throughout the 1970s.
VISUAL ART
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Doughnut shops: A sweet American Dream

Roughly 80% of doughnut shops in southern California are owned by Cambodian refugee families, who came to this country seeking shelter from genocide. Correspondent Elaine Quijano explores these immigrants' stories of resilience, reinvention and success, wrapped in a distinctive pink doughnut box.
RESTAURANTS
CNET

Sam's Club Kicks Off 'May Big Savings' Event With Steep Discounts on Tech, Clothing and More

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. The major club-style stores are known for a number of things, but most of all, the food courts, the bulk goods, and the intensely competitive low prices on limited, rotating treasures. Sam's Club is stepping that up with their May Sales Event. Starting Saturday, May 7, Sam's Club is offering huge discounts on everything from housewares to electronics and beyond.
SHOPPING
One Green Planet

Bottled Water Giant Admits to Lying About Recycling and Sustainability

In August, the environmental group Earth Island Institute sued water bottle giant BlueTriton and claimed that the misleading sustainability claims violated the Consumer Protection Procedures Act, which is meant to prevent “deceptive trade practices.” But BlueTriton’s response is the real kicker. The company defended its lies, saying that everyone should realize that its claims are meaningless.
ENVIRONMENT
Popular Science

Popular Science

37K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy