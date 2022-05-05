ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald Trump Jr. meets with Jan. 6 panel

By Mychael Schnell, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

( The Hill ) – Donald Trump Jr. met with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol on Tuesday, two sources familiar with the matter confirmed to The Hill.

The meeting, which took place virtually, lasted for a little more than three hours, according to one of the sources. Trump Jr. did not assert his Fifth Amendment privileges during the meeting, the sources said.

One source described the meeting, which was voluntary, as “cordial” and “uneventful.”

Alan Futerfas, an attorney for Trump Jr., declined to comment on the matter. When reached by The Hill, the House panel said it had no comment.

CNN and NBC News reported on the meeting earlier Wednesday .

Gaetz faces backlash for ‘over-educated’ women remark

Trump Jr., the former president’s eldest son, is the latest family member to speak with the Jan. 6 panel. Ivanka Trump , the former president’s oldest daughter, and her husband Jared Kushner , who served as a top aide in the Trump White House, have both spoken with the select committee.

Trump Jr.’s appearance before the committee had been expected since last month , sources familiar with the matter told ABC News , though it was not clear when the meeting would occur.

Kimberly Guilfoyle , Trump Jr.’s fiancée who spoke at the rally in Washington that preceded the Capitol attack, was spotted entering the building that houses committee investigators last month. That appearance would be her second time before the panel.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reportedly sent to hospital after car crash

Trump Jr.’s appearance before the investigative panel comes after CNN last week published a pair of text messages the former president’s son sent to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows the day of the Capitol riot. The texts were two of more than 2,300 messages obtained by CNN that Meadows provided to the select committee.

In one text, Trump Jr. urged Meadows to get Trump to condemn the Jan. 6 riot at the capitol. In a second, he warned it would destroy Trump’s legacy if he did not do more to stop the riot.

Trump’s Jr.’s meeting with the committee comes roughly one month before the panel is slated to hold eight public hearings .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

