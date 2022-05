YPSILANTI, Mich. – Family-owned and operated 24th Cheesecakerie is closing its Ypsilanti store on Sunday, May 8. On Facebook, the beloved Washtenaw County business said that the closure is indefinite. But don’t worry, the 24th Cheesecakerie Briarwood Mall location, at 100 Briarwood Cir., is still open and serving slices.

YPSILANTI, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO