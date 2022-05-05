Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reportedly sent to hospital after car crash
(NBC News) — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was involved in a car accident Wednesday night and briefly hospitalized, according to reports.
(NBC News) — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was involved in a car accident Wednesday night and briefly hospitalized, according to reports.

The Dallas Police Department said a two-vehicle accident unfolded in the area of Wolf Street and Harry Hines Boulevard in Dallas at 8:10 p.m., but did not confirm the identities of any individuals involved.
“It is not our practice to give the names of the individuals involved in vehicle accidents unless there is a fatality,” police Sr. Cpl. Melina Gutierrez told NBC News.
One person was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure, according to Gutierrez.
