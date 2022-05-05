ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reportedly sent to hospital after car crash

By Marlene Lenthang and Kurt Chirbas
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xw3JN_0fTqOADD00

(NBC News) — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was involved in a car accident Wednesday night and briefly hospitalized, according to reports.

The Dallas Police Department said a two-vehicle accident unfolded in the area of Wolf Street and Harry Hines Boulevard in Dallas at 8:10 p.m., but did not confirm the identities of any individuals involved.

Travis Scott to perform first shows since 2021 tragedy

“It is not our practice to give the names of the individuals involved in vehicle accidents unless there is a fatality,” police Sr. Cpl. Melina Gutierrez told NBC News.

One person was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure, according to Gutierrez.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Jerry Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Dallas Police#Nbc#Nbc News#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
WFLA

More comfortable weather moving in

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After a stormy 24 hours across parts of the Bay Area, the rain has moved out. Bright sun will return for Sunday with slightly lower humidity. Although the humidity will be a little lower on Sunday, we have to wait for the front to pass before comfortable air moves in. That […]
ENVIRONMENT
WFLA

WFLA

61K+
Followers
11K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy