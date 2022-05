Kami Collins, an assistant principal at Hamlet Elementary, was named a LifeChanger of the Year by National Life Group recently in a surprise ceremony at her school. LifeChanger of the Year is an annual program funded and run by National Life Group and its foundation that recognizes and rewards K-12 educators and school employees from around the country. Collins was named one of 18 winners out of 850 nominations considered for the award.

EDUCATION ・ 26 MINUTES AGO