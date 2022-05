Fan voting for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class of 2022 has now ended and the results are in. Duran Duran finished out on top with over 900,000 votes. A closer margin presented itself between Eminem's second place standing at roughly 680,000 votes and Pat Benatar following close behind in third with a little over 630,000 votes. Eurythmics (442,000) and Dolly Parton (393,000) came in at fourth and fifth place, respectively.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO