CONCORDIA - Ending the 2022 campaign on their home field, the Cloud County Community College softball team would not be able to overcome strong pitching along with defensive woes as 15th-ranked Neosho County Community College would sweep a doubleheader by scores of 5-0 and 13-1 at the CCCC Softball Field in Concordia on Saturday.

CLOUD COUNTY, KS ・ 23 HOURS AGO