Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode” Has Passed One Billion Views on YouTube

Even though Baby Chris didn’t recognize his own born day, we do by celebrating his works even after his untimely death. Today would’ve been Chris Lighty’s 54th birthday, but he was raised in a very structured Jehovah’s Witness household so he never celebrated birthdays or holidays. Chris became the most influential hip hop manager through his management and marketing imprint, Violator. Violator was the real Empire before Lee Daniels hit series. The impressive roster included Missy Elliot, P. Diddy, 5O Cent, Foxy Brown, Busta Rhymes, A Tribe Called Quest, Mariah Carey, Mobb Deep, and more.
