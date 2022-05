HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The defending World Series Champion Atlanta Braves have added several additional stops to their World Champions Trophy Tour. The defending champs will be flaunting The Commissioner’s Trophy throughout all of Braves Country, which of course, includes N.C. and the Piedmont Triad. The trophy will appear in Winston-Salem on May 24. […]

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO