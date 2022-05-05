ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Town Square LIVE Weekly Review – May 5, 2022

By Sonja Frey
Town Square LIVE News
 4 days ago

This Week’s Top Headlines Include:

Community

‘Book of Mormon’ to head 2022-23 Playhouse Broadway series
Pete du Pont remembered as great governor, even better dad
Take a first peek at new Museum of Nature and Science

Food & Dining

Le Cav, Goobers highlight Hagley’s Alfresco dining series in May
Spring ‘Stuff the Bus’ collects 4.3 tons of food

Government

Delaware House to vote on cannabis legalization Thursday
TurboTax owner to pay $400K to Delawareans after ‘misleading’ users
Judge denies request to dismiss McGuiness charge
Child care bonuses set at $1,000; registry to open soon
Bill aims to keep government hands off lemonade stands
Public given chance to comment on marijuana possession bill
Ruh-roh: Bill filed to fine barking dogs in Delaware
Weed, taxes, police reform likely to dominate end of GA session

Education

Bill to study, encourage early childhood workforce heads to House floor
Appo, Caesar Rodney school board forums explore candidate views
Why so few school board forums? Candidates wouldn’t respond
Mount Pleasant’s robotics team heads to world championships

Sports

Inside The Circle – Softball Week 7 Preview
Griffing’s grand slam lifts Red Lion
Czarnecki leads Sallies in victory over Conrad

