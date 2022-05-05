Former Bearcats Legend Names Bob Huggins the Greatest Coach he Played for

The star went on to play 15 years in the NBA.

CINCINNATI — Former NBA and Bearcats star Kenyon Martin appeared on Skip and Shannon: Undisputed on Wednesday and described former Bearcats coach Bob Huggins as the best coach he ever played for.

"How he is with his guys. How he cares about his guys," Martin explained. "How he gets his guys to buy in. The things that he says to us behind the scenes to get you to believe that you can accomplish greatness. What he got out of me. How he pushed me to be who I am. You know, so I think that makes a great coach. He made me be a better me. I came to Cincinnati—I had certain attributes. But he made me fine-tune those things and work on things that he saw I needed to work on. And he told me what those things were. He didn't hold back, and he pushed me...One thing you're gonna do—you're gonna play hard (when) you play for Bob Huggins. And good coaches get you to buy into what you see. It was a good fear. But I was a kid then, I was young."

The 2022 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductee is the Bearcats all-time leader in wins (398-128) and is the second-winningest coach in West Virginia basketball history (326-188). Huggins is 113 wins behind Gale Catlett (439-281).

Martin was named an All-American after the 2000 season—one of seven All-Americans in program history.

