Charlotte Happenings with Moira Quinn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is a wonderful event happening in the Queen City called Oodles of Doodles. Here to talk about it is Dr. Susan Bonilla and Carlos Rich. The vision for Oodles of Doodles is two fold: to celebrate the awesomeness of doodle dogs and also provide an educational outlet to inform potential dood pet parents. Doodles have a playful, fun energy that has made them incredibly popular but they are sometimes only looked at from the surface. We want people to see beyond the fluff. We are excited to be educating people on the specific needs of having a doodle as well as helping support rescue groups and raise money for our Veterinary Care Charitable Fund. We also wanted to create a festival that would give an amazing experience for humans and their fur babies to enjoy together. The Entertainment Zone will have live music by popular local band Pope & Bert, a performance on the main stage by magician Hayden Childress who was featured on "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" on the CW, and pet trivia from Big Pop Productions. The event will be full of fun.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO