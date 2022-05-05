Hometown Hero: Interfaith Shelter Golf Classic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes are raising funds to better the lives of homeless families in the Midstate.

On Monday, May 9, the 20th annual Interfaith Shelter Golf Classic will take place at the Colonial Country Club in Harrisburg to raise funds for the organization’s shelter for homeless families.

The day-long event will include a registration gift, boxed lunch, practice area, putting green, 18 holes of golf in a scramble format, and a buffet dinner.

The homeless shelter is the only emergency shelter in the tri-county region that provides services to homeless families, according to the press release.

Registration is $100 per player. Various team and skill prizes are available at the tournament as well as a memorabilia auction and door prizes. For more information and to register, click here .

