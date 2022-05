Doja Cat has been a rising star in the music industry for a few years now. The popstar released her debut album Amala in 2018, but she didn’t really hit her stride until the following year when she dropped her record Hot Pink, which had the hit singles “Streets” and “Say So.” The 26-year-old singer’s singles only got more popular in 2020, as she went viral on TikTok. Her third album Planet Her had her biggest hit to date “Kiss Me More,” which features SZA. The song earned the two popstars their first-ever Grammy wins in 2022.

MUSIC ・ 24 MINUTES AGO