Tyson Foods announced on Monday that it's raising its full-year sales outlook to as much as $3 billion above expectations as the cost of beef and poultry spike. Tyson projected annual sales between $52 billion and $54 billion, compared with its prior estimate for the upper end of a $49 billion to $51 billion range. Analysts on average expect $51.79 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

AGRICULTURE ・ 10 MINUTES AGO