Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in an Orlando shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a shooting early on Monday morning. Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Lawrence Dority, 29, was present at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. He was arrested on a first-degree murder warrant after homicide detectives interviewed him.

