Dabbling into the footwear industry is no easy task as there are so many well-established brands in the space, but every so often a new company will come around and fans will automatically gravitate towards its unique design language. A prime example of that is Clints, a new label based out in Manchester that is gradually starting to amass a loyal following for its playful graphics and obscure footwear models. This season, the brand’s Stepper silhouette is adding a brand new “Mocha Brown” entry to its catalog, and it has just been revealed.

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO