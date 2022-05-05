ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Curt’s Closet prepares to hold Clothed in Cullman this weekend

By Lauren Estes
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UreBA_0fTqFYpW00

CULLMAN, Ala. – Local organization and community icon Curt’s Closet is hosting their annual Clothed in Cullman event this Saturday. Founder Ashley Wilson said Curt’s Closet provides a boutique feel shop to children locally in need to come in and shop free of charge.

“When you come in and shop, you’ll Leave clothed with confidence and increased self-worth with the clothing and shoes you can be proud of,” Wilson said. “We serve children 19-years-old and younger of low-income families.  We also serve families of emergency situations, such as house fires, victim services, foster children, etc.”

The Clothed in Cullman event started in 2019 and Wilson said this year will be bigger and better than ever.

“We wanted to create a fun event for everyone to come together, learn about Curt’s Closet and raise much needed food,” Wilson said. “What better way than with great food, tons of door prizes, games and amazing silent auction items.”

Wilson shared that their goal for this year is to raise a large portion of funds needed for Curt’s Christmas.

“Curt’s Christmas provides new toys and new clothing to children in our community that would otherwise wake up to nothing on Christmas morning,” Wilson said. “We plan to double our numbers from last year.”

Clothed in Cullman will have over $20,000 in silent auction items, including trips, Solo Stove, local arts, a porch swing, Spa treatments and more.

“You can buy tickets online or we will have a limited number of tickets for sale at the door. Everyone in attendance will receive a swag bag valued between $75-200,” Wilson said. “Also, tons of door prizes. The Grand door prize is valued at $240. We will have lunch catered by Chat & Chew.”

The doors will open at the event at 11:00 a.m. with lunch served at noon and last until 2:00 p.m. Clothed in Cullman will be held at the Loft 212 in Cullman on Saturday, May 7. Loft 212 is located at 212 4th Street Southwest in Cullman.

For more details, visit Clothed in Cullman’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

Copyright 2021 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

