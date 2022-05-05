Maine teacher in Greenland: Erin Towns learning about Arctic Circle

(BDN) -- More homes in Maine are vacant for at least some of the year than in any other state in the country, federal data show. People do not regularly live in more than one-fifth of the homes across Maine, according to data from the 2020 U.S. census. The U.S. Census Bureau defines a vacant housing unit as one that is uninhabited or is inhabited by those with another primary residence.

