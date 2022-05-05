Maine teacher in Greenland: Erin Towns learning about Arctic Circle

TOPSHAM/BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- The cost to replace the aging Frank J. Wood Bridge that connects Topsham to Brunswick has doubled from what was originally quoted in 2019, according to new estimates from the Maine DOT. The increase comes as the bridge's future has remained in limbo amid a lengthy legal...
WESTBROOK (WGME)--Celebrations throughout the state showed love for all the amazing moms in Maine. Smiling Hill Farm in Westbrook brought families of all species together for their annual Mother's Day in the Barnyard event. Moms got in for free, but every member of the family had a chance to get...
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Several crosswalks in downtown Lewiston are receiving visibility improvements. The Bicycle Coalition of Maine is adding flexible plastic posts and red paint to crosswalks at three intersections: Central Avenue & Vale Street, Pine Street & Blake Street, and Pine Street & Bartlett Street. I's all to help...
Palermo (WGME) -- After two weeks of worry, a farm in Palermo tested negative for PFAs chemicals in its well water. Bradstreet Farm in Palermo recently got the results back after testing for PFAs or forever chemicals in their well water. "So it was just something that we really wanted...
BRUNSWICK (WGME)-- Since 1970, a Lockheed P-2 Neptune, a Cold War-era anti-submarine plane, has been parked in a park in Brunswick. After 53 years facing the Maine elements, the plane needs to be moved and repaired. "For 68 years, Brunswick was the center of naval aviation in the Midcoast area,...
FARMINGTON (WGME) -- New test results from all eight schools in the Mt. Blue Regional School District have found elevated levels of lead in nearly half of the drinking fountains and faucets. Friday, every student in the Mt. Blue district got the day off. The superintendent closed the schools after...
Farmington (WGME) -- RSU 9 will reopen on Monday after elevated levels of lead in the water shut down schools on Friday. RSU 9 includes the towns of Chesterville, Farmington, Industry, New Sharon, New Vineyard, Starks, Temple, Vienna, Weld, and Wilton. In a note to parents and staff, the superintendent...
(BDN) -- More homes in Maine are vacant for at least some of the year than in any other state in the country, federal data show. People do not regularly live in more than one-fifth of the homes across Maine, according to data from the 2020 U.S. census. The U.S. Census Bureau defines a vacant housing unit as one that is uninhabited or is inhabited by those with another primary residence.
(BDN) -- After relocating from Florida to start an organic farm in Maine last year, Elizabeth Jimenez is on a mission to rid her land of ticks. Part of her tick management plan is going scorched earth. Jimenez, along with Guy Johnson and Adrian Sotropa, are turning three acres of...
