ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Dave Chappelle parties with stars after violent Hollywood Bowl attack

By Ian Mohr
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Kc36_0fTqC3yX00

Dave Chappelle celebrated at a VIP afterparty following a violent attack on him at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday night, Page Six has exclusively learned.

Spies tell us that Chappelle was seen having “a great time” at the bash at the Pendry West Hollywood hotel, where rappers Black Star and Busta Rhymes performed.

“Black Star had the crowd on their feet as they performed about half a dozen of the tracks from their new album, ‘No Fear of Time,'” says a spy.

Earlier at the Hollywood Bowl, guests included new Twitter boss Elon Musk, Chris Rock, Diddy, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jamie Foxx, Marlon Wayans and Ja Rule, among others.

At the starry afterparty, Black Star got to perform the set of tunes that had been cut short at the concert venue after the attack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1McInh_0fTqC3yX00
The scary incident happened on stage at the Hollywood Bowl.
ellis kaplan

Chappelle had introduced the rap duo by telling the crowd they were about to witness “hip-hop history.”

But the surprise appearance by Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey (formerly known as Mos Def) was cut short after the onstage attack. Black Star wound up playing only two songs before the Hollywood Bowl’s strict local cutoff time for noise, we hear.

Black Star just put out their first album in nearly 24 years this month exclusively via Luminary , which also hosts their podcast with Chappelle , “The Midnight Miracle.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vs89D_0fTqC3yX00
Rappers Black Star got to perform their full show at Chappelle’s afterparty.
Getty Images

Chappelle’s rep told The Hollywood Reporter the day after the attack that the stand-up comedian, 48, “refuses to allow last night’s incident to overshadow the magic of this historic moment. ” And it seems he didn’t let it stop his afterparty either.

The Pendry in LA is known as a celeb hotspot where Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez went on a PDA-packed dinner date last June as their relationship heated up. Kanye West and Julia Fox, meanwhile, spent time at the Pendry’s NYC location during their brief fling earlier this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fv9Q7_0fTqC3yX00
Black Star just released their first album in nearly 24 years.
Getty Images

Chappelle’s Hollywood Bowl show was part of the Netflix Is a Joke comedy fest. On Tuesday night, an audience member — later identified as 23-year-old Isaiah Lee — rushed Chapelle on stage during his set and attacked him.

The LAPD confirmed to Page Six that the suspect was booked and charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon, and a police spokesperson said Lee was carrying a replica of a handgun that had a knife inside of it.

Rock, 57, helped calm the crowd after the incident by making light of the scary situation, joking, “Was that Will Smith?” — in reference to the “Men in Black” star slapping him at the Oscars in March.

Comments / 2

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Marlon Wayans
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Isaiah Lee
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Dave Chappelle
Person
Talib Kweli
XXL Mag

Busta Rhymes and Jamie Foxx Among Crew Who Sent the Man That Attacked Dave Chappelle to the Hospital – Report

Busta Rhymes and Jamie Foxx reportedly came to the aid of Dave Chappelle to beat up a man that attacked the comedian during a show last night. On Tuesday night (May 3), Dave Chappelle headlined the Netlflix Is a Joke comedy festival at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Toward the end of the Chappelle's Show creator's set, a man charged the stage and tackled the comedian.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Dave Chappelle reveals the man who attacked him on stage told him his motives afterwards

At a secret comedy show in Los Angeles last night (5 May), Dave Chappelle shared more details about his experience of being attacked on stage earlier this week.Chappelle, 48, was performing at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday night (3 May) as part of the Netflix is a Joke festival when a man rushed on to the stage and attacked him, carrying a replica handgun fitted with an ejecting knife blade.Immediately after the altercation, the attacker – since identified as 23-year-old Isaiah Lee – was detained by security and removed from the scene. Watch footage of the attack here.Chappelle yesterday...
CELEBRITIES
People

Man Accused of Attacking Dave Chappelle Is a Rapper Who Once Released a Song Named After Comedian

The man accused of attacking Dave Chappelle during the comedian's stand-up set allegedly released a song named after Chappelle in the summer of 2020. While performing for the Netflix Is a Joke Festival Tuesday night, Chappelle, 48, was tackled and slammed onstage. Police have identified the alleged attacker as Isaiah Lee, 23, and charged Lee with felony assault with a deadly weapon, PEOPLE confirmed. He is being held in the custody of the LAPD's Hollywood Division on a $30,000 bond. It was not immediately clear if he has retained a lawyer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hollywood Bowl#Twitter#Rappers Black Star
AOL Corp

Jay Leno says the 'most disturbing' part of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars was his 'real anger'

Jay Leno was in the audience at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre for the Oscars last month when Will Smith, unhappy with a joke presenter Chris Rock had just made about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, walked onstage and slapped him. Although that moment was shocking for everyone there — and the millions watching — it was what happened afterward, when Smith twice yelled at Rock to, "Keep my wife's name out your f***ing mouth," that stuck with him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kanye Just Confirmed What Everyone With Coachella Tickets Was Afraid Of—Say It Ain't So!

After threatening to do so before, Kanye West (legally known as Ye) has officially pulled out of his headlining slot at Coachella as fans have taken to social media to express their frustration and disappointment. The rapper, 44, was set to play on both Sundays (April 17th and 24th), but will no longer perform, as Coachella and other multiple outlets reported last week.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

104K+
Followers
12K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy