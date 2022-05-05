Did the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame get its Class of 2022 right? CLE Rocks

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s been eight years since Johnny Winter passed away, and he’s hardly been forgotten -- least of all by his younger brother Edgar. The two Beaumont, Texas, natives were musically joined at the hip as youths, taking slightly different paths but never getting too far away from each other. Johnny hit the big time first, discovered by Mike Bloomfield and then signed to Columbia Records for what was reported to be the largest advance ever at the time, $600,000. Edgar, now 75, played on Johnny’s first two albums and as part of his band at Woodstock before starting his own recording career in 1970 and going on to hits such as “Frankenstein” and “Free Ride.”

