ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

$NOT Inks $1.97M Publishing Administration Deal With Kobalt

By Kristin Robinson
Billboard
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRapper, singer and songwriter $NOT has secured a three year publishing administration deal with Kobalt for the tune of $1.97 million. The agreement includes his back catalog as well creations made going forward. Currently on tour as an opening act for nu metal phenomenon Limp Bizkit, the New York...

www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ultimate Classic Rock

Randy Rand, Autograph Founding Bassist, Dies

Randy Rand, founding bassist for the ‘80s hair metal group Autograph, has died. The rocker’s passing was confirmed in a post to Autograph’s social media pages. “It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of our cherished friend and founding member of Autograph, Randy Rand,” the band’s message read. “Although beyond devastated, we find some comfort and solace knowing the last couple of years have been some of his happiest as an artist and as a performer. Randy was the consummate optimist and was so excited to see the new direction, creativity and renewed energy with the band. You could feel his excitement- as it was quite palpable with his playing abilities, performances and the way he interacted with his beloved fans.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kobalt#Warner Music Group#Soundcloud#Gosha#A#Billboard
Billboard

The Ledger: How Much Will Music Subscriptions Grow in 2022?

The Ledger is a weekly newsletter about the economics of the music business sent to Billboard Pro subscribers. An abbreviated version of the newsletter is published online. Earnings season is a great time to read the tea leaves about the future of the streaming and subscription businesses. How much growth is ahead? Where will that growth come from? Is pricing headed up or down? The answers are vital for investors but are also important to labels, publishers and creators.
MUSIC
Billboard

Bad Bunny Tops Spotify Records for Most-Streamed Album in 2022, Most-Streamed Artist Globally in a Day

Click here to read the full article. Bad Bunny‘s new album Un Verano Sin Ti is already making a splash on streaming services. In its first day of release, Friday (May 6), the Puerto Rican star broke two records, Spotify announced. Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti became the most-streamed album in 2022 so far. The artist also reached the milestone of becoming the most-streamed artist globally in one day, with 183 million streams. Drake previously held this record, with 176.8 million streams. On Friday, all 23 songs on Bad Bunny’s new album ranked in the top 30 of Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global chart,...
MUSIC
Billboard

Jack Harlow Calls Out the ‘Totally Inappropriate’ Reaction to Lil Nas X’s Queerness

Click here to read the full article. Jack Harlow is having his moment. Between scoring his first solo No. 1 hit with “First Class” and unveiling his sophomore album Come Home the Kids Miss You, the 24-year-old rapper is taking the spotlight. But in a new interview, Harlow wants to make sure that the people who supported him throughout his rise aren’t being mistreated. In a new article from The Guardian published on Friday (May 6), Harlow spoke about his chart-topping collaboration with Lil Nas X on”Industry Baby,” and how he was surprised to see such a loud negative reaction from conservatives...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Warner Music Group’s HBCU Immersion Program Slates Next Application Window

Click here to read the full article. Warner Music Group will begin accepting new applications for its next HBCU Immersion Program in January 2023. Presented in collaboration with Culture Creators to prepare students for careers in the music industry, the program concluded its inaugural run last month. “As a proud HBCU alum, I am thrilled about the creation of WMG’s HBCU Immersion Program,” said Dr. Maurice Stinnett, WMG’s global head of diversity, equity and inclusion in a statement. “HBCU’s are full of talent, brilliance, and creativity — everything we need in the next generation of leaders in the music industry. I’m...
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
Billboard

Watch Sheryl Crow’s New Documentary for Free With This Limited Deal

Click here to read the full article. All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Sheryl Crow’s fans will get an intimate look into the multi-platinum selling singer-songwriter’s career in a new documentary premiering on Showtime on Friday (May 6). Directed by Amy Scott, Sheryl, features a mix of new interviews with Crow, behind-the-scenes footage on the road and in her studio and never before seen archival footage spanning 20 years of touring along with appearances...
MOVIES
Billboard

‘The Wilds’ Season 2: How to Watch the Series for Free on Prime Video

Click here to read the full article. All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Season 2 of the young adult thriller series, The Wilds, arrived on Prime Video on Friday (May 6). All eight episodes of the second season are currently available to stream on the platform. The show is about a group of teenage girls fighting for survival after being stranded on a deserted island only to discover that they are part of an...
TV SERIES
Billboard

Fans Choose Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Click here to read the full article. Bad Bunny‘s new album Un Verano Sin Ti tops this week’s new music poll. Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (May 6) on Billboard, choosing Bad Bunny’s latest studio album as their favorite music release of the past week. The 23-track Un Verano Sin Ti, released via via Rimas Entertainment on May 6, was co-produced by Tainy and MAG, alongside longtime engineer Beto “La Paciencia.” Check out Billboard Latin editors’ picks for the top highlights from the summer-ready set here. Following its release, Un Verano Sin Ti became the most-streamed album in 2022 so...
MUSIC
Billboard

Blossoms Blast to No. 1 In U.K. With ‘Ribbon Around the Bomb’

Click here to read the full article. Blossoms make it three in a row as Ribbon Around the Bomb (via EMI) explodes at No. 1 in the U.K. With Ribbon, the English indie outfit — Tom Ogden, Charlie Salt, Josh Dewhurst, Joe Donovan and Myles Kellock — have the best-selling album on physical formats in the U.K. his week, accounting for 90% of its chart sales, the OCC reports. Blossoms also ruled the weekly survey with their eponymously-titled set from 2016 and Foolish Loving Spaces from 2020. Coming in new at No. 2 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart is Future’s I Never...
MUSIC
Billboard

Future Earns Eighth No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 With ‘I Never Liked You’

Click here to read the full article. Future earns his eighth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart as I Never Liked You debuts atop the list with the year’s largest week for any album. It earned 222,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending May 5, according to Luminate. That also marks Future’s largest week for a solo album, by units earned. His only album to post a bigger week was his collaborative set with Drake, What a Time to Be Alive, which bowed at No. 1 with 375,000 units in 2015. In total, I Never...
ENTERTAINMENT
Billboard

Harry Styles Extends U.K. Chart Streak With ‘As It Was’

Click here to read the full article. Harry Styles is still the king of the U.K. singles chart with “As It Was” (Columbia). The former One Direction singer chalks up a fifth consecutive week atop of the Official U.K. Chart, edging closer to the seven-week run of Encanto’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” which remains the longest reign for 2022. Styles’ hit, the first single lifting from this forthcoming third studio album, Harry’s House, accumulates 7 million streams during the latest chart cycle, the OCC reports. It’s shaping as a huge year for Styles. Harry’s House is due out May 20, he co-stars...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

BTS’ Suga Says PSY ‘Paved the Way for K-Pop in the U.S.’: ‘We Were Able to Follow His Footsteps’

Click here to read the full article. K-pop fans everywhere can’t get enough of PSY‘s new collaboration with SUGA of BTS, “That That.” Need proof? The song’s only been out for a week and already has nearly 15 million streams on Spotify, and its music video has had more than 100 million views. The song is a pivotal moment for both musicians, marking PSY’s first release since 2017 and Suga’s latest sweep as a producer rather than just a performer. The latter is undoubtedly most known for his membership in K-pop phenomenon BTS, a seven-piece boy band that’s achieved six Billboard...
MUSIC
Billboard

First Stream Latin: New Music From Eslabon Armado, Christian Nodal, Tini & More

Click here to read the full article. First Stream Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors. Check out this week’s picks below. Eslabon Armado, Nostalgia (DEL Records) Eslabon Armado dropped its new album Nostalgia, the band’s fifth studio album in only two years. Across the album’s 14 tracks about love, hardships and heartache, Eslabon stays true to its sierreño essence but doesn’t shy away from incorporating other instrumental elements such as the piano and ukelele. “Luces Rojas” in particular stands out for how the members play with reggaeton undertones and lyricism....
MUSIC
Billboard

5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (May 7): Maluma, Selena & More

Click here to read the full article. From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week. Maluma’s Social Work in Colombia At his successful “Medallo en el Mapa” concert this past weekend, where he had special guests Madonna and Grupo Firme, to name a few, Maluma (real name: Jose Luis Londoño) unveiled his next venture. The Colombian artist joined forces with La Haus for the “A Haus for Medallo City” initiative to build homes for low-income families...
MUSIC
Billboard

Bad Bunny, Jack Harlow, Taylor Swift & More: Which New Music Release Was Your Favorite? Vote!

Click here to read the full article. Another week, another New Music Friday. One of latin urbano’s biggest artists came back with an album just in time for summer, while a Louisville hero treated fans to his sophomore set, and a pop powerhouse has lent a new track to an upcoming television series. But which release was your favorite? Bad Bunny has released his highly anticipated new album, Un Verano Sin Ti. The ambitious 23-song project sees the artist pumping out infectious, catchy reggaetón songs and inviting friends Jhay Cortez and Rauw Alejandro for assists, but the project’s vision never falls...
MUSIC
Billboard

Sharon Van Etten On Recording Her New Album ‘In a Bubble’ and Why She Chose Not To Preview It Before Release

Click here to read the full article. “I don’t know why I did this to myself,” says Sharon Van Etten, smiling into her computer monitor in a way that recalls Karen Allen in Raiders of the Lost Ark. She is referring to the songs on her new album, We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong, out today (May 6). “There are some of the craziest melodies on this record — the highs and the lows and vocal runs that I do,” she says. She’s not kidding. From husky whisper to swing-for-the-nosebleeds alto, Van Etten’s vocals on her sixth album dive and...
MUSIC
Billboard

Evan Dando Offers to ‘Fight’ Jawbreaker After Lemonheads ‘Fired’ From Tour

Click here to read the full article. Evan Dando is an outdoors type after all. The Lemonheads singer has belatedly responded to Jawbreaker jettisoning his band from the lineup for a run of national dates in April, and he’s in a jawbreaker mood of his own. “I just want anyone anyone and everyone to know that Jawbreaker are p—ies. Fact not my opinion,” he tweeted Thursday (May 5). “Or rather they aren’t the Bruce Springsteen’s of alternative rock that they pretend to be,” he added. “I’ll meet any of them any time for a Fight let’s go.” I just want anyone anyone and...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy