Man arrested after jumping out of United Airlines plane that was arriving at O'Hare

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - A man was arrested at an O’Hare Airport field Thursday morning after he fled a plane that was approaching a gate.

According to Chicago Police, United Airline Flight 2478, inbound from San Diego, was arriving at an O’Hare gate at around 4:30 a.m., when the man opened the emergency exit door and stepped onto the wing of the plane. He then slid down the wing of the aircraft and onto the airfield.

The man was shortly thereafter arrested by police. Charges are pending.

