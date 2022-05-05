Things To Do Around DFW: May 5-8

A busy, hot, Mother's Day Weekend is upon us and there's some great stuff to do around North Texas. KRLD's John Liddle takes us Around Town.

BIG BUGS Exhibit at Fort Worth Botanic Garden

David Rogers’ Big Bugs comes to Fort Worth for the first time. It’s an exhibit of insect sculptures on a gigantic scale. Insects outnumber us one million to one. Many live in communal groups working as one for the common good of all. Their ranks include engineers, soldiers, weightlifters, weavers, hunters, stalkers, gatherers, and even royalty. The sculptures are created using various combinations of whole trees, cut green saplings, dry branches and other forest materials. Audiences will marvel or stand bug-eyed before the larger-than-life insect sculptures and gain an appreciation for these invaluable members of the animal kingdom.

Where: 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd., Fort Worth

When: March 11 - June 11

Cost: Free with garden admission

More info: https://fwbg.org/brit-news/bigbugs/

Billy Bob’s: Squeezebox Bandits (Thursday), Kody West (Friday), Jonathan Tyler & the Northern Lights (Saturday)

Where: Billy Bob’s, 2520 Rodeo Plaza, Ft Worth

When: Thursday at 9 p.m., Friday at 10 p.m. & Saturday at 10 p.m.

Cost: $12 - $28

More info: https://billybobstexas.com/events

CARNE y ARENA (Virtually present, Physically invisible)

Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Academy Award®-winning virtual reality experience CARNE y ARENA (Virtually present, Physically invisible) explores the human condition of immigrants and refugees.

The immersive VR experience recounts the harrowing journey of Central American and Mexican refugees. CARNE y ARENA is presented for the first time in Texas, the state that shares the longest border with Mexico—over 1200 miles—and a crossing point for many refugees. The installation opens in Fair Park after numerous sold-out runs in the U.S. and abroad.

CARNE y ARENA is a solo virtual reality experience designed for one visitor at a time to circulate while limiting interactions and respecting distances safely and comfortably. It will be open to the public Tuesday - Sunday, 11 am to 9 pm CST.

The experience is a twenty-minute solo journey centered around a multi-narrative virtual reality sequence based on true accounts of Central American and Mexican refugees. Lines between subject and bystander are blurred and bound together through state-of-the-art immersive technology as visitors walk in a vast, sand-filled space and witness a fragment of a refugee’s journey.

Tickets are required in advance and are available online only.

Where: Fair Park - Food and Fiber Pavilion, 1121 1st Ave., Dallas

When: Daily through May 8 (closed on Mondays)

Cost: $35 - $55

More info: https://www.nashersculpturecenter.org/art/exhibitions/exhibition/id/1847?carne-y-arena

A Celebration for Mom: Boyz II Men & more!

Celebrate Mother’s Day - with the ultimate momma’s boyz…Boyz II Men. They’ll appear with special guests Brian McKnight, Najee, and Alex Bugnon.

Where: Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

When: Sunday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $39 and up

More info: https://texastrustcutheatre.com/events/detail/?event_id=425934

Coldplay

British supergroup Coldplay brings their Music of the Spheres world tour to Dallas. H.E.R. will also perform.

Where: Cotton Bowl Stadium, Dallas

When: Friday, May 6 at 7:00 p.m.

Cost: $50 and up

More info: https://www.coldplay.com/

Cottonwood Art Festival

From its humble beginnings in 1969, the Cottonwood Art Festival has developed into one of the most prestigious fine art festivals in the United States. Cottonwood features over 200 artists chosen to exhibit their museum-quality work from approximately 1,400 submissions. Grab a bite to eat from a variety of vendors including everything from BBQ and southern cooking to handcrafted soda and espresso. Cottonwood is an event for everyone including several great opportunities for kids to explore art. Learn to weave, paint like picasso, play with clay and much more in ArtStop.

Where: Cottonwood Park, 1301 W Belt Line, Richardson

When: May 7 from 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. - May 8 from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Cost: FREE, however some activities in the ArtStop Children’s area require a nominal fee.

More info: https://cottonwoodartfestival.com/

Cowboys Taco Fest

Cowboys Taco Fest presented by Miller Lite is coming to Miller LiteHouse at AT&T Stadium. It’s the ultimate Cinco De Mayo weekend party! Enjoy over a dozen types of tacos, live music all day long, Miller Lite Micheladas, beer, Cowboys experiences, shopping & more! Kids ages 12 & under are FREE with a General Admission ticket, starting at just $15.

Live performances by country music stars William Michael Morgan, The Powell Brothers, and Payton Howie. VIP ticket Includes VIP Parking, (1) Festival T-Shirt along with 2 Drink Tickets and exclusive VIP entrance at 11am + VIP Area.

Where: AT&T Stadium

When: Saturday May 7 at 11 a.m.

Cost: $15 and up

More info: https://attstadium.com/events/cowboys-taco-fest/

Descendants the Musical

Based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movies, Descendants is a brand-new musical comedy featuring the beloved characters and hit songs from the films! In the present-day kingdom of Auradon, all of Disney’s beloved heroes and royalty are living happily ever after, safe from the terrifying villains and troublesome sidekicks they have banished to the magic-free Isle of the Lost. That is until Ben, the benevolent teenage son of Belle and King Adam (The Beast), offers a chance of redemption for the troublemaking offspring of the evilest villains. Mal, Evie, Jay and Carlos – the children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Cruella De Vil, and Jafar – are welcomed to Auradon Prep to attend school with the children of their parents’ sworn enemies. Now entering a completely foreign world and way of life, the four Villain Kids have a difficult choice to make: should they follow in their parents’ wicked footsteps or learn to be good?

Where: Casa Mañana, Fort Worth

When: April 23 - May 8

Cost: $26 and up

More info: http://www.casamanana.org/attraction/disneys-descendants/

Frisco Fair

The Frisco Fair is an old-fashioned town fair featuring rides, games, and awesome fair food. Tickets for rides, games, and food can be purchased in person or online. See winners of the art contest, and experience other great entertainment!

Where: 9215 John W Elliott Dr. Frisco

When: Daily through May 15; Mondays - Thursdays: 4pm - 10pm; Fridays: 4pm - 11pm; Saturdays: 1pm-11pm; Sundays: 1pm-10pm

Cost: Free admission; Pre-paid parking - $10.00. On-site parking - $20.00.

More info: https://www.friscofair.com/

Immersive Van Goh

The highly-anticipated Immersive Van Gogh experience is 500,000 cubic feet of monumental projections animating Vincent van Gogh’s oeuvre. Wander through entrancing, moving images that highlight brushstrokes, detail, and color – truly illuminating the mind of the genius.

You will be immersed in Van Gogh’s works – from his sunny landscapes and night scenes to his portraits and still life paintings. The installation includes the Mangeurs de pommes de terre (The Potato Eaters, 1885), the Nuit étoilée (Starry Night, 1889), Les Tournesols (Sunflowers, 1888), and La Chambre à coucher (The Bedroom, 1889), and so much more.

Where: Lighthouse Dallas, 507 S. Harwood St., Dallas

When: Daily through May 30

Cost: $39 and up

More info: https://www.dallasvangogh.com/

JooYoung Choi: Songs of Resilience from the Tapestry of Faith

Culminating a multi-year series celebrating Texas-based contemporary Asian women artists, the Crow Museum of Asian Art of The University of Texas at Dallas will present JooYoung Choi: Songs of Resilience from the Tapestry of Faith. The display features the works of the Houston-based multidisciplinary artist whose paintings, videos, sculptures, animations, music and installations merge the autobiographical with the fantastical.

Where: Crow Museum, 2010 Flora St., Dallas

When: February 12 - September 4 (Tuesdays-Sundays from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Cost: Free - suggested $12 donation

More info: https://crowcollection.org/

“Liberty & Laughter: The Lighter Side of the White House”

The George W. Bush Presidential Center's special exhibit glimpses behind-the-scenes into the lighter side of life in the White House. Entertaining first family anecdotes, interactive multimedia, and amusing artifacts unveil presidential pranks, inside jokes, and more. Revealing how humor has evolved from our Founding Fathers to the present day makes one thing readily apparent – laughter remains vital to a thriving democracy.

Where: George W. Bush Presidential Center, 2943 SMU Blvd., Dallas

When: Through December 31

Cost: $26

More info: https://www.bushcenter.org/exhibits-and-events/exhibits/2020/liberty-and-laughter.html

The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe

One of the most celebrated books in children’s literature and the #1 most requested DCT play returns to the stage to create a remarkable world of magic. Join young adventurers Peter, Susan, Edmund, and Lucy as they step through the not so ordinary wardrobe and into the mythical land of C.S. Lewis’ Narnia. Facing fantastic creatures and fierce battles in the heart and on the land, the four siblings must find the courage to battle the treacherous White Witch in order to end the deadly eternal winter in the beautiful forest. Guided by the all-knowing Lion, Aslan, these discoverers learn to cast aside their own fears to find the heroes within themselves.

Where: Dallas Children's Theater, 5938 Skillman St., Dallas

When: Through May 15

Cost: $17 - $28

More info: https://www.dct.org/plays/

Macbeth

Macbeth, a powerful and trusted Scottish general, receives a prophecy that one day he will be king. Consumed by ambition and spurred to action by his wife, he murders King Duncan and takes the Scottish throne for himself. Consumed by guilt and paranoia, committing more murders to protect himself from enmity and suspicion, Macbeth quickly becomes a tyrant, brutally striking down anyone in his path.The bloodbath and consequent civil war carry the Macbeths from the height of their power to the depths of madness and ruin.

Fair Assembly returns after a two-year hiatus to present an interdisciplinary approach to a psychologically intimate classic, using live sound, original music, dance, and swordplay to access the feeling and movement of the supernatural. The humanity of this brutal tragedy makes it timelessly relevant: a powerful bond between partners broken by overwhelming circumstances, the revelatory nature of power, and the many ways human beings react to the rise of a tyrant.

Where: Arts Mission Oak Cliff, 410 S. Windomere Ave., Dallas

When: May 5 - May 15

Cost: $19 and up

More info: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5358203

Mayfest

After a two year pause, Mayfest is finally back with the 50th Anniversary of the iconic celebration. 33 acres along the Trinity River in Trinity Park are transformed into Mayfest. The festival has a myriad of activities for the whole family in one of the best greenspaces in town. Live music, festival food, carnival rides, bounce houses, FREE children's activities, petting zoo, performing arts groups, paddle boats, rock-climbing, people-watching, art and gift market, student art contest, and so much more.

Where: Trinity Park, Fort Worth

When: May 5 - May 8

Cost: $7 - $12

More info: https://www.mayfest.org/

Mean Girls

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Where: Music Hall at Fair Park, 909 1st Ave., Dallas

When: May 3 - May 15

Cost: $30 and up

More info: https://broadwaydallas.org/shows/mean-girls/

A Midsummer Night’s Dream - Texas Ballet Theater

Amidst a forest filled with fairies and frivolity, enchanted lovers resolve mischievous mix-ups and reunite with their intendeds.

Where: Winspear Opera House (6-8) & Bass Performance Hall (20-22)

When: May 6 - 8 & 20 - 22, 2022

Cost: Free with garden admission

More info: https://texasballettheater.org/performance/midsummer-2021/

Mother’s Day Weekend at the Dallas Arboretum

May 7 & 8, celebrate Mother's Day at the Dallas Arboretum with fun activities for the whole family! Spend the weekend at the most beautiful place in Dallas with that special ‘Mom’ in your life. Activities include: Family keepsake photos from 11am-3pm on Saturday, provided by the Dallas Arboretum Volunteer Advisory Board with donations to the Dallas Arboretum volunteers. There’s a Country Critters Petting Zoo and face painting from 10am-2pm. Lil’ Red Flower Truck flower sales from 11am-3pm. Mother’s Day Brunch both Saturday and Sunday at 10:30am & 12:30pm.

Where: Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, 8525 Garland Rd., Dallas

When: Saturday and Sunday

Cost: Free with garden admission

More info: https://www.dallasarboretum.org/event/mothers-day-weekend/

Scarborough Renaissance Festival

Scarborough Renaissance Festival’s 41st season begins this Saturday, with a new themed weekend, new shows, new food & drink, and over a dozen new artisans to compliment long-time Festival favorites.

Scarborough Renaissance Festival is a full day of interactive fun for everyone, 16th Century Style. Visitors will enjoy full combat armored jousting, Birds of Prey exhibitions, the Mermaid Lagoon, Knighting ceremonies, a 75+ member performing company, and 20+ stages of interactive and unique entertainment. They can discover exquisite one-of-a-kind treasures at the hundreds of Scarborough shoppes and be amazed by authentic artisan demonstrations. There are also Renaissance rides, games of skill, and so much more.

Where: 2503 FM 66, Waxahachie

When: Now through May 30 (Saturdays, Sundays & Memorial Day Monday from 10a-7p)

Cost: $37 for adults / $17 for kids / 4 and under free

More info: https://www.srfestival.com/

Spirit Lodge: Mississippian Art from Spiro

Organized by the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in close consultation with the Caddo Nation and Wichita and Affiliated Tribes, this exhibition of nearly 200 ancient and contemporary works explores Mississippian ceremonial centers, the discovery of the Spiro site, cultural continuity, and the active power of Mississippian art.

Where: Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St., Dallas

When: March 13 - August 7

Cost: Free

More info: https://dma.org/art/exhibitions/spirit-lodge-mississippian-art-spiro

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – Live in Concert

In the spectacular climactic sixth episode of the Star Wars saga, Darth Vader readies the second Death Star to unleash the final blow to the Rebel Alliance. Watch the complete film unfold as the DSO performs John Williams’s legendary score live. Constantine Kitsopoulos conducts.

Where: Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St., Dallas

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 3 p.m.

Cost: $78 and up

More info: https://www.dallassymphony.org/productions/star-wars-return-of-the-jedi/

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram