Man seriously hurt in overnight crash in Fort Worth

One person is seriously injured following an overnight two-vehicle crash in Fort Worth.

Just before 1 a.m. a car and an SUV slammed into one another on Randol Mill Road just north of I-30.

One man was ejected on impact and was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. Police have not said which driver was to blame.

