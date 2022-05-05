More information released about arrest of Fort Worth police officer in Benbrook

Police are saying a little more about a Fort Worth police officer's arrest in Benbrook Sunday night.

Reports now sy Officer Benjamin Johnson has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Benbrook Police say Johnson used a firearm to threaten three people at a home on Sproles Drive. Investigators are not saying if there was any physical contact between Johnson and the other three.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram