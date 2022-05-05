ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Cézanne paintings never seen in UK to go on show at Tate Modern

By Harriet Sherwood Arts and culture correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X86YZ_0fTq9ICL00

Twenty-two paintings by the influential post-impressionist painter Paul Cézanne that have never before been seen in the UK will go on show in a “once-in-a-generation exhibition” at Tate Modern in the autumn.

They include the acclaimed Still Life With Fruit Dish, on loan from the Museum of Modern Art in New York, which confirmed Cézanne’s reputation as one of the most important modern European artists.

Altogether, 80 paintings, watercolours and drawings would trace the life and work of a “pivotal figure in the direction of modern art”, said Frances Morris, Tate Modern’s director.

But she warned that the high cost of mounting major exhibitions meant Tate was forced to be “very selective” about such shows, and to seek partners to share the financial burden. Tate cited the logistical and environmental costs of transporting and installing works of art loaned from institutions and collections abroad. The Cézanne exhibition, which includes works from Europe, Asia and the Americas, is being put on in partnership with EY .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xiKBV_0fTq9ICL00
Paul Cézanne’s The Basket of Apples, circa 1893. Photograph: painting-easel/Tate

The standard ticket price will be £22, although discounts will be available for young people. The price was in recognition that such exhibitions were “extremely cost-intensive”, Morris said.

Still Life With Fruit Dish was once owned by Paul Gauguin, who painted it in the background of his own painting Woman in Front of a Still Life By Cézanne. Gauguin described Cézanne’s painting as “an exceptional pearl, the apple of my eye”, but he was forced to sell it to pay medical bills.

The exhibition opens with one of the earliest self-portraits painted by the artist, an image of “a sophisticated man about to conquer the capital” as he prepared to leave his home in Provence for Paris, said Natalia Sidlina, a curator of international art at Tate Modern.

It charts the events, places and relationships that shaped the work of “one of the most highly regarded and enigmatic artists of the late 19th century”, she added.

“Cézanne witnessed swift political and social changes in France [as] it alternated between the republic to empire and back to the republic, the shock of the social unrest of the Paris commune, and later in life the city-dividing Dreyfus affair.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2srU3s_0fTq9ICL00
Cézanne’s Bathers 1894-1905, will also be displayed. Photograph: Tate

The artist distanced himself from the Paris art scene and impressionism, returning to Provence to pursue his own style. One room of the exhibition will be devoted to his paintings of the limestone mountain of Ste-Victoire, including one from the Philadelphia Museum not seen in the UK before.

Another room will bring together several of Cézanne’s acclaimed bather paintings, including one of his largest and most celebrated works, Bathers 1894-1905. Portraits of his wife, Hortense, and son, Paul, will also feature in the exhibition.

Related: Egon Schiele painting of his uncle rediscovered after over 90 years

A century ago, Tate rejected first offers of gifts of paintings by Cézanne as “too modern”, said Morris.

“But only a few years later, Samuel Courtauld, an inspirational and transformative trustee of Tate, established a fund cleverly specifying what artists could be acquired for the national collection, and Cézanne was one of those artists,” she said.

“So Tate then became the very first national public museum in the UK to possess Cézanne paintings in 1924. And since then Cézanne has really been a key part of our holdings.”

  • The EY Exhibition: Cézanne opens on 6 October until 12 March 2023.

• This article was amended on 6 May 2022 to remove a reference to Tate admission prices being “£18 for most pre-pandemic blockbuster shows”; the top price of £22 was in place before the pandemic.

