ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Leading scorer for UNK mens basketball tranferring to Regis University

Kearney Hub
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER — Former University of Nebraska at Kearney point guard David Simental is transferring to Regis University in Denver. The official Twitter account...

kearneyhub.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nebraska prep basketball “Player of the Year” to walk on for Cornhuskers

A Nebraska high school point guard is forgoing several Division I scholarship offers and will walk-on for the Cornhuskers instead. Ashland-Greenwood Point Guard Cale Jacobsen chose the Huskers over Holy Cross and North Dakota scholarship offers. This season, the all-state guard led Ashland-Greenwood to a state title and set a state record by scoring 43 points in the state semifinals. Jacobsen will be joining a talented group of transfers and recruits for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Former Alabama forward Juwan Gary and former North Dakota State guard Sam Griesel will be joining Nebraska this year on the transfer front. While Ramel Lloyd, Jamarques Lawrence, and Blaise Keita have signed their letters of intent for the upcoming season. Jacobsen averaged 17.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 6.1 assists. He was also named the Nebraska Basketball Coaches Association 2021-22 Player of the Year. Committed!! GBR 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/pbwdLaUpoW — Cale Jacobsen (@calejacobsen_) May 7, 2022   Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion.
NEBRASKA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska hoops gets PWO commitment from in-state PG

Cale Jacobsen has decided to stay in the state of Nebraska to play college basketball. He revealed that he is committing to Nebraska in a social media post on Saturday. Jacobsen received offers from Drake, North Dakota State, Omaha, and UMKC. He attends Ashland-Greenland High School in Ashland, Nebraska. Jacobsen is a 6-foot-4, 185 pound PG from the class of 2022 that isn’t rated yet per Rivals.
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

Huskers drop series finale on Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska fell 3-1 in the series finale at Minnesota on Sunday afternoon at Siebert Field in Minneapolis. The Huskers (19-27, 7-11 Big Ten) scored their lone run on five hits and no errors, while the Golden Gophers (14-31, 4-14 Big Ten) tallied three runs, seven hits and an error.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Kearney Hub

Lopers stun the Bronchos again; No. 6 Rogers State next

EDMOND, Okla. — Senior second baseman Abbie Vodicka had a two-run double to cap a four-run fourth inning and lift the University of Nebraska over fifth-ranked Central Oklahoma in the MIAA tournament. Pitchers Sydney Thomason and Madison Rosenthal combined on a three-hitter to help the Lopers in their 4-3...
EDMOND, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Denver, CO
Basketball
City
Kearney, NE
City
Denver, CO
Kearney, NE
College Basketball
Kearney, NE
Basketball
Local
Colorado College Sports
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Basketball
Denver, CO
College Basketball
County
Denver, CO
Kearney, NE
College Sports
Local
Nebraska Basketball
Local
Colorado College Basketball
Kearney, NE
Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
State
Nebraska State
Denver, CO
College Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
Nebraska College Basketball
State
Montana State
Yardbarker

Broncos Receive Depressing Update on 2022 Season

Of course, approximately 4,685 miles of the aforementioned total is allocated toward October's matchup against the Jaguars in London, the Broncos' first international contest since 2010. It's the farthest trip the club will take all year, seven hours ahead of Colorado. “It’s a great honor for the Denver Broncos to...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Nebraska Coach Scott Frost

It was a tough week for Scott Frost, as he and the Nebraska Cornhuskers program received some punishment from the NCAA for minor violations. Frost has been hit with a show-cause and the Huskers have been put on probation. The NCAA announced the decision earlier this week. It's shaping up...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Unk
WyoPreps

Rock Springs’ Brock Bider Chooses Colorado Mesa for Football

Rock Springs record-setting quarterback Brock Bider has chosen to further his football career after recently signing with Colorado Mesa University. Bider was an all-state and two-time all-conference selection on the gridiron. He was chosen as the 2021 Class 4A West Conference Offensive Player of the Year. Bider led the Tigers to a 10-2 record last fall and helped them to a runner-up finish.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
The Guardian

Former NBA and Michigan State player Adreian Payne shot dead at age of 31

Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in an Orlando shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a shooting early on Monday morning. Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Lawrence Dority, 29, was present at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. He was arrested on a first-degree murder warrant after homicide detectives interviewed him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Regis University#Mens#Twitter#Montana State Billings
Grand Island Independent

Northwest defeats Platteview for first trip to state tournament

They say there’s a first time for everything. Especially for the Northwest girls soccer team. In a season where the Vikings have experienced a lot of firsts, they can add a state tournament appearance to that list. Northwest earned its first-ever state tournament berth after defeating Platteview 3-1 in...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Recruits react to weekend in Norman visiting with the Oklahoma Sooners

It’s recruiting season for Oklahoma Football and over the last couple of weeks since the Sooners’ spring game, the key figures at OU have been out on the road meeting with high schools and building relationships across the country. Beyond recruiting particular kids, Oklahoma is recruiting schools and their coaches to buy into the vision that Brent Venables is putting in place in Norman.
NORMAN, OK
KSNB Local4

Upset alert: No. 4 Hastings baseball advances to District B-3 championship

CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - The NSAA high school baseball District B-3 semifinals began at Kernel Field in Central City Saturday morning between No. 4 Hastings and top-seed Central City/Fullerton/Centura. The Tigers made it to the semifinals after a 7-3 opening-round victory against No. 5 Raymond Central Friday. And Hastings’...
CENTRAL CITY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy