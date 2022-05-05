Bad Axe City Council changes meeting times

The Bad Axe City Council during their meeting this week, where they set a new starting time for meetings at 6:30 p.m. (Robert Creenan/Huron Daily Tribune)

The Bad Axe City Council has made another change to when their meetings will be held, this time opting for 6:30 p.m. year-round.

Councilmember Joel Harrison made the suggestion for the time, feeling it would be a good middle point between their previous meeting times of 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Nick Rochefort suggested moving the meeting time up would better fit committee meetings beforehand when budget discussions come around.

A decision on changing the meeting times had been put off for weeks as Mayor Kathleen Particka wanted all the council members in attendance for that decision. Councilmember Steve Perez has been absent for the past three meetings.

The time change would go into effect starting at the council’s May 16 meeting. The council had meetings from between May and November 2021 start at 7:30 p.m. while the other months of that year started at 5:30 p.m.

The council also approved its payment of $31,290 to Central Huron Ambulance, covering its subsidy for the ambulance service.

The council had delayed on making the payment since February, which was initially defeated by a 3-3 tie vote. Some council members voted no because at the time, the service did not present anything to them on why the subsidy per resident in the jurisdiction doubled, and they wanted to see something showing them why they should approve it.

Central Huron board member Kevin Richardson said back then the increase in subsidy from $5 per person to $10 per person was because they started offering health insurance to employees, started paying their EMT’s $15 an hour, and were putting them on parity with other ambulance services. It was the first time the subsidy for the service was increased since 1996, when it was $3 per person.