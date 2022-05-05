ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bad Axe, MI

Bad Axe City Council changes meeting times

By Robert Creenan
Huron Daily Tribune
Huron Daily Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sT5eE_0fTq8fGj00
The Bad Axe City Council during their meeting this week, where they set a new starting time for meetings at 6:30 p.m. (Robert Creenan/Huron Daily Tribune)

The Bad Axe City Council has made another change to when their meetings will be held, this time opting for 6:30 p.m. year-round.

Councilmember Joel Harrison made the suggestion for the time, feeling it would be a good middle point between their previous meeting times of 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Nick Rochefort suggested moving the meeting time up would better fit committee meetings beforehand when budget discussions come around.

A decision on changing the meeting times had been put off for weeks as Mayor Kathleen Particka wanted all the council members in attendance for that decision. Councilmember Steve Perez has been absent for the past three meetings.

The time change would go into effect starting at the council’s May 16 meeting. The council had meetings from between May and November 2021 start at 7:30 p.m. while the other months of that year started at 5:30 p.m.

The council also approved its payment of $31,290 to Central Huron Ambulance, covering its subsidy for the ambulance service.

The council had delayed on making the payment since February, which was initially defeated by a 3-3 tie vote. Some council members voted no because at the time, the service did not present anything to them on why the subsidy per resident in the jurisdiction doubled, and they wanted to see something showing them why they should approve it.

Central Huron board member Kevin Richardson said back then the increase in subsidy from $5 per person to $10 per person was because they started offering health insurance to employees, started paying their EMT’s $15 an hour, and were putting them on parity with other ambulance services. It was the first time the subsidy for the service was increased since 1996, when it was $3 per person.

Comments / 0

Related
Huron Daily Tribune

City council to hold public hearing on sidewalks Monday

Sidewalks and sewer ordinances are on the agenda for City Council on Monday. Council will meet in a regular meeting at 7 p.m. on May 9 at Midland City Hall. Residents can tune in either in-person or over livestream through the city’s website or its government channel, MGTV-188. One...
POLITICS
fox40jackson.com

Flint, Michigan, city council gets heated after ‘ghetto’ comment

A meeting of the Flint, Michigan, city council descended into chaos after a White council woman referred to the actions of the chairwoman, who is Black, as “ghetto” during a six-hour meeting. The councilwoman who made the comment, Eva Worthing, later apologized for the comment as a “knee-jerk...
FLINT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bad Axe, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Bad Axe, MI
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Harrison
WNEM

Fenton Township Planning Commission rejects doggy daycare application

FENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - A woman’s dream is on hold after the Fenton Township Planning Commission rejected her application for a special land use permit. Allore Sharp was dreaming of opening Ruffy Ranch Retreat, a luxury doggy daycare, this summer. “I was told that it’s rare that these...
FENTON, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Huron Daily Tribune

Huron County, MI
826
Followers
534
Post
116K+
Views
ABOUT

Huron Daily Tribune covers news, entertainment, sports, and community interests in Michigan's Thumb area

 https://www.michigansthumb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy