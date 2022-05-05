Dave Benz out as Timberwolves announcer on Bally Sports North

Dave Benz replaced Tom Hanneman in 2012. He will not return for the 2022-23 season.

Dave Benz will not return for an 11th season calling Minnesota Timberwolves games on Bally Sports North.

The shocking announcement was made by Benz Thursday morning.

"Thank you to the [Timberwolves] and [Bally Sports North] for 10 amazing years. I am blessed to have established lifelong friendships with so many colleagues, players, coaches & fans! Thank you for letting me be your soundtrack for 769 broadcasts next to my brother [Jim Petersen]!" Benz wrote.

Benz told Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic that he is "heartbroken" by the "gut-wrenching" decision by Bally's and the Timberwolves to let him go, with Krawczynski reporting that both Bally's and the Timberwolves supported the decision.

Why Benz was let go is unclear, but Benz told Krawczynski it was not a disciplinary decision. Other questions now need answers, too, like the status of longtime analyst Jim Petersen and who will become the new play-by-play announcer.

The Timberwolves issued the following statement to Bring Me The News:

“We would like to thank Dave Benz for his 10 years of service as the Minnesota Timberwolves play-by-play voice. We appreciate all the memories he has provided our players and fans from his calls throughout the years. We wish him the best of luck in the next chapter of his broadcasting career.”

Bring Me The News has reached out to Bally Sports North for comment.