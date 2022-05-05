Thursday Midday Forecast: Severe weather likely today

THIS AFTERNOON: A few severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and heavy rain are the primary threats. Chance of rain: 80%. High: 81. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Storms will end early. We’ll see passing clouds and cooler temperatures after midnight. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 62. Winds: Variable 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies and warm. High: 85. Winds: NW 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and trending warmer. Low: 68. High: 90. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 71. High: 91. Winds: S 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 73. High: 92. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 72. High: 91. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot again. Low: 70. High: 90. Winds: S 10 MPH

