ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Thursday Midday Forecast: Severe weather likely today

By Carson Vickroy
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33NA9a_0fTq7tuw00

THIS AFTERNOON: A few severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and heavy rain are the primary threats. Chance of rain: 80%. High: 81. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Storms will end early. We’ll see passing clouds and cooler temperatures after midnight. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 62. Winds: Variable 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies and warm. High: 85. Winds: NW 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and trending warmer. Low: 68. High: 90. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 71. High: 91. Winds: S 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 73. High: 92. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 72. High: 91. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot again. Low: 70. High: 90. Winds: S 10 MPH

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas roads closed due to flooding, debris

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Several roads in the East Texas area are closed due to flooding and debris. Gladewater Gladewater officials reported that there was a tree down in the southbound lanes of the roadway on Loop 485 near the Highway 80 intersection. Harrison County Farm-to-Market 31 is flooded with north and southbound lanes near […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

WATCH: Storm cellar door ripped off during tornado

WILBARGER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A viewer in the path of Wednesday’s tornado warned storms in Texoma captured a moment you’ve got to see. While seeking refuge from the confirmed tornado that was on the ground in Wilbarger County near Lockett, the doors of the cellar were ripped from their hinges. Thankfully, no one was injured. […]
WILBARGER COUNTY, TX
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Heavy Rain#Severe Thunderstorms#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Footage captures massive tornado heading for tiny Texas town

A massive tornado has been captured on camera tearing towards the town of Lockett, Texas, in the early hours of Wednesday.The sheriff’s department in Wilbarger County reported "extensive structural damage" in the small town that lies close to the Oklahoma border, according to news outlet Weather.com.Wilberger County Sheriff Brian Fritze told News Channel 6 that first responders could not assess damage or downed power lines overnight but said that several homes and barns appeared to suffer extensive damage. Sheriff Fritze also confirmed there were no significant injuries or deaths.The video showed a huge column of dust heading towards wind...
ENVIRONMENT
KETK / FOX51 News

PHOTOS: Severe weather damage in East Texas

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – East Texas first responders saw debris and damage in the area on Thursday due to severe weather. A tornado was seen on the ground in Rusk County, according to a tornado watcher. Trees are blocking roads. The Dirgin community has also seen a lot of damage, but no serious injuries […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
natureworldnews.com

Widespread Severe Weather Danger Is Predicted for the Central United States

According to AccuWeather meteorologists, a powerful storm will sweep from the Rockies to the Canada border on Friday and continue into Saturday over the central United States. The extreme weather will endanger numerous major cities in the Midwest. The storm's enormous circulation will suck warm, moist air northward from the...
ENVIRONMENT
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas schools change schedules due to severe weather

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Some East Texas school districts will be releasing students early due to severe weather. Early release: Alto ISD will release at 1:30 p.m. due to predicted severe weather. Apple Springs ISD will be dismissing school at 3 p.m. due to severe weather. Kennard ISD will be dismissing school at 3:10 p.m. […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy