East Windsor, NJ

Residents remove almost 350 pounds of trash from Etra Lake Park

By Submitted Content
 4 days ago
East Windsor Township and The Watershed Institute co-sponsored, in cooperation with the Americorps Watershed Ambassador Program, a stream cleanup at Etra Lake...

