Life Insurance Corp's $2.7 bln Indian IPO fully subscribed

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

NEW DELHI, May 5 (Reuters) - The record $2.7 billion initial public offering (IPO) by India’s Life Insurance Corp (LIC) was fully subscribed on Thursday, helped by attractive pricing for the state-owned insurer’s listing later this month.

Investors bid for 162.3 million shares by 1239 GMT on the second day of subscription for India's largest public issue, compared with 162.1 million shares on offer, exchange data showed here. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Nupur Anand Editing by David Goodman )

#Ipo#Indian#Insurer#Initial Public Offering#Life Insurance Corp#Lic
