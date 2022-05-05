This morning’s rain totals in the 4-States

Pockets of 6-8” of rain result in multiple road closures and Flood Warnings for Thursday morning. The accumulation graphic shows Barton, Jasper, and Crawford Counties bearing the brunt.

As of 8:00 am, Joplin Regional Airport stands at 4.92” in the past 24 hours.

You can find some photos of damage around the 4-States below. You can also share your photos of flooding in the area here .

